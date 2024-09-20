Man, 50, arrested in Bugis with 2 knives, foldable blade & knuckleduster

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Bugis on Sep. 20 afternoon after allegedly threatening mall-goers with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Allegedly threatened people with a knife

Police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 201 Victoria Street at 3:05pm.

Sources told Lianhe Zaobao that the man allegedly took out a knife to threaten people in a nearby shopping mall, so one of the victims called the police.

At about 5pm, a man in blue shorts was handcuffed by police, a Zaobao reporter observed.

Several police officers then took turns searching a gray Nissan sports utility vehicle.

At about 6pm, police took the man into custody, along with the evidence collected, and left the scene, Zaobao reported.

Police investigations are ongoing

Police told Mothership that a 50-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapons and possession of a scheduled weapon.

Two knives, a foldable blade and knuckleduster were seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao