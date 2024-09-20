Back

Man, 50, arrested in Bugis with 2 knives, foldable blade & knuckleduster

He allegedly threatened mall-goers with a knife.

Daniel Seow | September 20, 2024, 04:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Bugis on Sep. 20 afternoon after allegedly threatening mall-goers with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Allegedly threatened people with a knife

Police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 201 Victoria Street at 3:05pm.

Sources told Lianhe Zaobao that the man allegedly took out a knife to threaten people in a nearby shopping mall, so one of the victims called the police.

At about 5pm, a man in blue shorts was handcuffed by police, a Zaobao reporter observed.

Several police officers then took turns searching a gray Nissan sports utility vehicle.

At about 6pm, police took the man into custody, along with the evidence collected, and left the scene, Zaobao reported.

Police investigations are ongoing

Police told Mothership that a 50-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapons and possession of a scheduled weapon.

Two knives, a foldable blade and knuckleduster were seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao

Up to 80% off winter wear at S’pore Expo on Sep. 20 - 22 & Sep. 27 - Oct. 6

Just in time for the November holidays.

September 20, 2024, 03:00 PM

Customer complains S$5 oyster omelette at Whampoa food centre too little, hawker says serving meant for elderly

Is it small?

September 20, 2024, 02:59 PM

Indie-pop band Two Door Cinema Club to perform in S'pore on Nov. 29, 2024

They are back.

September 20, 2024, 02:53 PM

Mum, 56 & son, 26, charged over lying to IRAS about 99-to-1 property purchase, 1st such prosecution here

They bought a condominium unit in Canberra.

September 20, 2024, 02:39 PM

S'pore man, 77, hits wife with bamboo pole after she confronts him about chatting up beer lady at coffee shop

They both hit each other with bamboo poles.

September 20, 2024, 01:27 PM

Cambodian woman, 49, killed by tree on M'sia beach during heavy rain

Her daughter reportedly escaped unharmed.

September 20, 2024, 12:19 PM

S'porean man, 20, arrested by FBI, for conspiring to steal & launder over S$296 million in bitcoin

$$$.

September 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

Taiwan now recognises same-sex marriages between Taiwanese & Chinese people

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Taiwan in May 2019.

September 20, 2024, 11:11 AM

S'pore is Johor's overachieving yet annoying sibling, but can pull each other up: Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi

"If you are sincerely helping to lift one another, I believe we will all be winners in the long run."

September 20, 2024, 10:45 AM

Crowds gather at Apple Store Orchard, Marina Bay & Courts Nojima for new iPhone 16

People mountain people sea.

September 20, 2024, 10:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.