American singer & actor Jared Leto spotted at Funan ahead of S'pore F1

American actor and musician Jared Leto was spotted at Funan Mall on Sep. 18 ahead of his performance with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix.

Climb Central, a rock climbing gym in Funan, reposted a story on Instagram of a climber who managed to snag a picture with Leto.

According to the Instagram story, Leto climbed at the gym on Sep. 18.

Leto is an avid climber who has scaled natural rocks in the great wild as well as the Empire State Building in New York City.

He even scaled the side of a building in Berlin.

Performing at F1

Thirty Seconds to Mars will take the stage on Sep. 20 before the second F1 practice session at the Wharf Stage.

They are also scheduled to perform at the Padang Stage on Sep. 22 before the start of the F1 race.

Other performers such as Kylie Minogue, OneRepublic, Honne and BabyMonster will perform at F1.

Top photo via 30secondstomars/Instagram & Climb Central/Instagram