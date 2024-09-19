Back

American singer & actor Jared Leto spotted at Funan ahead of S'pore F1

33.9 million miles from Mars.

Hannah Martens | September 19, 2024, 01:16 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappAmerican actor and musician Jared Leto was spotted at Funan Mall on Sep. 18 ahead of his performance with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix.

Climb Central, a rock climbing gym in Funan, reposted a story on Instagram of a climber who managed to snag a picture with Leto.

According to the Instagram story, Leto climbed at the gym on Sep. 18.

Screenshot via Climb Central/Instagram

Leto is an avid climber who has scaled natural rocks in the great wild as well as the Empire State Building in New York City.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

He even scaled the side of a building in Berlin.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Performing at F1

Thirty Seconds to Mars will take the stage on Sep. 20 before the second F1 practice session at the Wharf Stage.

They are also scheduled to perform at the Padang Stage on Sep. 22 before the start of the F1 race.

Other performers such as Kylie Minogue, OneRepublic, Honne and BabyMonster will perform at F1.

Top photo via 30secondstomars/Instagram & Climb Central/Instagram

S'porean motorcyclist, 52, dies at Johor Causeway after crashing & getting run over by another motorcycle

The deceased had reportedly lost control of his bike.

September 19, 2024, 12:45 PM

US Fed cuts interest rate by 50 basis points, more to come

Money getting cheaper again.

September 19, 2024, 12:17 PM

Cyclist points middle finger at driver after riding across oncoming traffic at Thomson Road

Rude much?

September 19, 2024, 11:29 AM

300 trees in S'pore affected by Sep. 17 Sumatra Squall: NParks

NParks said most affected trees involved snapped branches.

September 19, 2024, 11:08 AM

M'sian singer Firdhaus adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 4 after selling out 1st show

Second chances.

September 19, 2024, 10:40 AM

Toa Payoh furniture shop closing after 40 years, owners, aged 73 & 77, discouraged offspring from taking over

They are going to retire.

September 19, 2024, 10:00 AM

Hezbollah walkie talkies in Lebanon explode, 1 day after pager explosions kill 12 & injure over 3,000

At least 20 people have been killed by the exploding walkie talkies.

September 19, 2024, 09:43 AM

Get a limited-edition Milo cup clip with every purchase of 3-in-1 or Gao Siew Dai Milo packs

A buddy to go with your milo.

September 19, 2024, 08:07 AM

Circle Line trains stalled, lighting affected after fire in depot causes power trip on Sep. 18

All trains resumed movement, and normal services resumed at around 8:15pm, said SMRT.

September 18, 2024, 11:05 PM

Man, 58, fined S$1,200 for fighting with another man to stop fight at Redhill Food Centre

He saw that the man had hit another on the head with a beer bottle.

September 18, 2024, 07:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.