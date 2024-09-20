Back

Amazon S'pore staff also required to work from office 5 days a week

The new policy is scheduled to commence on Jan. 2, 2025.

Ilyda Chua | September 20, 2024, 05:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Employees at Amazon Singapore have responded less than enthusiastically after the tech firm announced on Sep. 16 that it would return to a full work-from-office model.

One staff noted that it was "quite a bummer", while another said the move would be "very, very disruptive" given the short lead time, CNA reported.

The new policy is scheduled to kick in on Jan. 2, 2025.

In particular, one employee said that as many joined the company during the pandemic, the hybrid work model is all they have known and they would need to get used to the switch.

"Obviously (the change) would disturb my lifestyle, it would disturb some of the things I used to do but I’ll just take it and handle it along the way," she said, adding that she understands that remote work is a "privilege".

She added: "If it really becomes such a pain point, I’ll just find another job that offers flexibility."

The announcement

Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, announced the controversial move to a pre-pandemic work model in a message addressed to employees on Sep. 16.

"When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant," he said.

He added that the last 15 months, in which the tech giant instilled a three-day work-from-office hybrid model, has "strengthened our conviction about the benefits".

Jassy noted that he has observed that teams "tend to be better connected to one another" while working in the same office.

That said, to allow teammates to smoothly transition to the new model, it will only kick in on Jan. 2, 2024, he concluded.

Pushback and walkouts

The announcement hasn't come out of the blue, however.

On May 1, 2023, Amazon ended its pandemic-era remote work arrangements by ordering employees back to the office at least three days a week.

"There is something about being face-to-face with somebody, looking them in the eye, and seeing they’re fully immersed in whatever you’re discussing that bonds people together," Jassy wrote, in a memo to employees on Feb. 17, 2023.

In response, about 3,000 Amazon employees worldwide staged a walkout, citing a "lack of trust in company leadership's decision making", CNBC reported.

Eliza Pan, co-founder of the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice group — which co-organised the walkout — called it a "rigid, one-size-fits-all return-to-office mandate".

She added that employees "still want a say in important decisions that affect all of our lives".

In addition, almost 30,000 Amazon employees signed a petition opposing the mandate, Business Insider reported.

This was later formally rejected by the firm's top human resource executive.

For or against remote work?

Amazon's move marks one of the strictest return-to-office polices among major tech firms, Financial Times reported.

Only 3 per cent of tech companies with more than 25,000 employees have returned to a five-day work-week in the office, according to an analysis of 2,670 companies by software firm Flex Index.

Among Big Tech firms, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft have so far opted to remain in some variation of a hybrid working pattern, although most have showed signs of moving towards more in-office days.

Another study, also by Flex Index, showed that larger firms had increased their adoption of structured hybrid models, whilst the percentage of firms opting for a full-time in-office policy saw a small decline.

At the time of the report, 15 per cent were on "fully flexible" models, 67 per cent were on a "structured hybrid" model, and 18 per cent operated on a "full time in office" model.

FlexOS founder Daan Van Rossum told Fortune that he believes Amazon has set the mandate as part of a "negotiation game", with the expectation that not everybody will be complaint.

"I expect a loosening of the policy as this public display of ‘office nostalgia’ versus the expected reality of offices — that they will still be half-empty even after the mandate goes into effect — will be visible to everyone," he added.

Top image from Janice Goh/Google Maps and AboutAmazon

S’poreans see luck as a driver for financial success: GXS Bank survey

Is getting rich really in your control, or is it just luck?

September 21, 2024, 09:30 AM

Heavy rain, gusty winds sweep S'pore from west to east again, this time on Friday night

First night of F1 event.

September 21, 2024, 12:48 AM

'Better than Shenzhen': Johor's Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Johor-S'pore Special Economic Zone

Onn Hafiz Ghazi was speaking at the National University of Singapore Society’s 70th Anniversary Lecture.

September 20, 2024, 10:48 PM

30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto invites fans onstage at F1 S'pore Grand Prix show

I wish it could be me.

September 20, 2024, 10:04 PM

S'porean, 31, faces death penalty after arrest & deportation from Thailand, charged with drug trafficking

If convicted of the capital charge, Kee can be sentenced to death.

September 20, 2024, 06:38 PM

Over S$30,000 collected for Bukit Merah flat fire victims after anonymous TikToker’s appeal, but family not in need of more donations

The family have received support from various organisations as well as informal sources.

September 20, 2024, 06:17 PM

Dairy Farm condo wants to cut down 4 'healthy trees', residents plan to protest 'with their bodies'

A petition to save the trees garnered 240 signatures.

September 20, 2024, 05:44 PM

CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts raised to 4.14%, HDB loan interest rate still at 2.6%

The interest rate for the CPF Ordinary Account (OA) remained unchanged at 2.5 per cent a year.

September 20, 2024, 05:42 PM

4m python curls around Thai woman, 64, at home, 2-hour rescue ensues

The woman has been living alone since her husband passed away in November 2023.

September 20, 2024, 04:55 PM

Man, 50, arrested in Bugis with 2 knives, foldable blade & knuckleduster

He allegedly threatened mall-goers with a knife.

September 20, 2024, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.