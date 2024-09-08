Suicide rate in S'pore has fallen, lowest rate in years but more to be done: MOS Alvin Tan

The total number of suicide deaths in Singapore in 2023 was 322, a decrease of 32.4 per cent from 2022.

This was the lowest number of suicide deaths reported in Singapore since 2000, said Minister of State for Culture, Community & Youth Alvin Tan on Sep. 7, 2024.

Tan was present at the suicide prevention workshop organised by Caring for Life, a charity organisation that focuses on suicide prevention.

It was also noted that there was a decrease in suicide deaths across all age groups for the first time.

Much to do despite encouraging signs

However, this is not something that can be taken for granted, as suicide risk continues to remain prevalent, Tan added.

In a Facebook post, Tan noted that "there is much to do in the area of suicide prevention".

He continued, "While the suicide rate in Singapore has fallen, and is at one of the lowest rates in years, every single life lost to suicide, and every attempted suicide is a tragedy."

He paid tribute to local groups like the Moulmein-Cairnhill Mental Well Being Circle and organisations like Caring for Life, who organise workshops and training to help those who may be struggling.

Tan added:

"This weekend, we [organised] a suicide prevention workshop with CFL and an “Understanding #burnout” session with Growth Collective SG at Tanglin Community Club to train and support our community. If you are keen to partner and train with us, or if this is an issue you feel strongly about, please ping us at [email protected]."

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photos via Caring For Life Singapore