Back

Suicide rate in S'pore has fallen, lowest rate in years but more to be done: MOS Alvin Tan

Tan paid tribute to local groups who organise training to help those who may be struggling.

Hannah Martens | September 08, 2024, 08:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The total number of suicide deaths in Singapore in 2023 was 322, a decrease of 32.4 per cent from 2022.

This was the lowest number of suicide deaths reported in Singapore since 2000, said Minister of State for Culture, Community & Youth Alvin Tan on Sep. 7, 2024.

Tan was present at the suicide prevention workshop organised by Caring for Life, a charity organisation that focuses on suicide prevention.

It was also noted that there was a decrease in suicide deaths across all age groups for the first time.

Much to do despite encouraging signs

However, this is not something that can be taken for granted, as suicide risk continues to remain prevalent, Tan added.

In a Facebook post, Tan noted that "there is much to do in the area of suicide prevention".

He continued, "While the suicide rate in Singapore has fallen, and is at one of the lowest rates in years, every single life lost to suicide, and every attempted suicide is a tragedy."

He paid tribute to local groups like the Moulmein-Cairnhill Mental Well Being Circle and organisations like Caring for Life, who organise workshops and training to help those who may be struggling.

Tan added:

"This weekend, we [organised] a suicide prevention workshop with CFL and an “Understanding #burnout” session with Growth Collective SG at Tanglin Community Club to train and support our community.

If you are keen to partner and train with us, or if this is an issue you feel strongly about, please ping us at [email protected]."

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photos via Caring For Life Singapore

MMA star Conor McGregor hints at running for president of Ireland in 2025

Former two-division UFC champion said he is the 'logical choice'.

September 09, 2024, 01:48 AM

Woman, 46, found dead at foot of Boon Lay HDB block

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

September 08, 2024, 07:55 PM

S'pore's top 10 richest have collective net worth of S$150 billion

Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Meta Platforms, is still Singapore's richest man with a net worth of US$29 billion (approximately S$37 billion).

September 08, 2024, 06:36 PM

S'pore religious leaders share what Pope Francis's visit means for their communities

Benvenuto!

September 08, 2024, 05:58 PM

S'pore govt makes S$130,000 donation to Red Cross for Bangladesh after monsoon floods: MFA

Nearly 4.5 million people have been affected by the monsoon floods in Bangladesh.

September 08, 2024, 05:05 PM

S'pore foodpanda rider uses 'rope' to help deliver food to Choa Chu Kang customer on 2nd floor, path was blocked

The path was blocked due to resurfacing works.

September 08, 2024, 04:13 PM

S$100,000 lost in 1 week to Singtel impersonation scams: SPF

Stay vigilant.

September 08, 2024, 03:03 PM

BMW flashes 'fight' on LCD display, driver confronts other driver at Oxley Road after near-collision

Ding ding ding.

September 08, 2024, 02:00 PM

S'pore ends 2024 Paris Paralympics campaign with 2 golds & 1 silver

Congratulations to all!

September 08, 2024, 01:04 PM

Manhunt ongoing in the US after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting

The victims are reportedly in a stable condition.

September 08, 2024, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.