Oil spill clean-up: All Sentosa beaches, including Tanjong beach, have reopened

Ahead of schedule.

Matthias Ang | September 03, 2024, 06:50 PM

All beaches at Sentosa have reopened for swimming and sea activities following the oil spill that occurred on Jun. 14.

Tanjong Beach opened ahead of schedule

Tanjong Beach, the beach most heavily affected by the spill, has reopened as well.

According to a media statement from the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), the reopening is in accordance with national guidelines to ensure that water quality at Tanjong Beach has returned to normal and stable levels through regular monitoring.

SDC also expressed its "heartfelt gratitude" to the workers, volunteers, island businesses and partner agencies involved in the cleanup and restoration efforts.

"The successful reopening of Tanjong Beach ahead of the expected three months is a testament to the joint efforts and close collaboration among the various national agencies," SDC added.

Grace Fu: A total of 3,750 tonnes of debris cleared

Another update by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, revealed that a total of 3,750 tonnes of debris had been cleared from all public spaces affected by the oil spill.

A total of 800 cleaning personnel and 2,300 volunteers were also involved in the clean-up efforts.

She said:

"More than 2,300 public-spirited volunteers joined clean-up activities coordinated by the Public Hygiene Council to help with the removal of residual tar balls and marine debris. While not everyone was eventually deployed in the clean-up, owing to overwhelming support, we deeply appreciate and want to thank everyone for their enthusiastic support."

Fu also said that swimming and primary contact activity at some beaches have resumed.

However, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will continue to conduct water quality tests at remaining affected beaches.

According to NEA's website, beaches that have an advisory in place are East Coast and Pasir Ris, while the beaches at Changi and Sentosa have been ranked safe for water activities.

Top photo by SDC

