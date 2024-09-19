Back

Akon to perform at S'pore Expo on Nov. 20, 2024

I wanna get the tickets right now, na na na.

Charlize Kon | September 19, 2024, 05:45 PM

Events

Senegalese-American singer Akon will be performing in Singapore on Nov. 20, 2024.

As part of his "Akon The Superfan Tour Live" show, he will take the stage at Singapore Expo Hall 7.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jeeharrisentertainment

Akon is known for hits like "Lonely", "Right Now", and "Smack That".

Ticketing information

Ticket prices start from S$128 (excluding booking fees).

Akon ticketing information Photo from Jeeharris Entertainment Instagram.

Presale tickets are currently available, with general sales opening on Sep. 20 at 10am.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jeeharrisentertainment

Tickets can be purchased through Sistic's official website.

For more information, click here.

Top images via Sistic official website.

