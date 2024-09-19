Akon to perform at S'pore Expo on Nov. 20, 2024

Senegalese-American singer Akon will be performing in Singapore on Nov. 20, 2024.

As part of his "Akon The Superfan Tour Live" show, he will take the stage at Singapore Expo Hall 7.

Akon is known for hits like "Lonely", "Right Now", and "Smack That".

Ticketing information

Ticket prices start from S$128 (excluding booking fees).

Presale tickets are currently available, with general sales opening on Sep. 20 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased through Sistic's official website.

Top images via Sistic official website.