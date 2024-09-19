Fusion Taiwanese restaurant opens Tampines outlet with new items like mantou ice cream & oyster lu rou fan

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Great news to all Easties.

Modern Taiwanese cafe Abundance has opened its third outlet in Tampines Century Square with new menu items.

Known for its fusion Taiwanese street food, Abundance offers a diverse menu that includes loaded meat buns and unique desserts.

The restaurant has a clean, modern design with red furniture and bright lighting.

Here are some highlights of the new menu:

Double-Boiled Chicken Soup (S$12.90++)

Double-boiled soup with tender kampung chicken drumstick, infused with ginger and spring onions.

Oyster Braised Pork Rice (S$38.80++/a dozen and S$28.80++/half a dozen)

Braised pork belly served with Japanese oysters and pearl white rice.

Century Egg Noodles (S$13.90++)

Thick noodles tossed in creamy century egg sauce and stir-fried minced pork.

Taiwanese Cold Noodles (S$11.90++)

This dish has a subtle kick of spice.

It includes noodles tossed in a garlic sesame sauce, topped with cucumber and chilli oil.

Roasted Peanut Mochi (S$7.90++) and Roasted Sesame Mochi (S$7.90++)

The dessert resembles tang yuan coated in roasted peanuts or sesame seeds.

Yammy Ice Cream Bun (S$12.90++)

A unique take on the classic ice cream sandwich.

This dessert highlights fried mantou filled with baked pistachios, yam ice cream and cream.

Fizzy Pandan Wintermelon Tea (S$5.90++) and Fizzy Osmanthus Tie Guan Yin Tea (S$5.90++)

Abundance

2 Tampines Central 5, #01-35 Century Square, Singapore 529509

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images via Livia Soh.