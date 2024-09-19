Fusion Taiwanese restaurant opens Tampines outlet with new items like mantou ice cream & oyster lu rou fan

Great news to all Easties.
Modern Taiwanese cafe Abundance has opened its third outlet in Tampines Century Square with new menu items.
Abundance 📍: Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5, 01-35, S529509 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm 🍴: Oyster Braised Pork Rice (1 dozen) S$38.80 Double Boiled Chicken Soup S$12.90 Century Egg Noodles S$13.90 Taiwan Cold Noodles S$11.90 Yammy Ice Cream Bun S$12.90 Fizzy Pandan Wintermelon Tea S$5.90 Fizzy Osmanthus Tie Guan Yin Tea S$5.90 Roasted Peanut Mochi S$7.90 Black Sesame Mochi S$7.90 Prices exclude GST & service charge
Known for its fusion Taiwanese street food, Abundance offers a diverse menu that includes loaded meat buns and unique desserts.
The restaurant has a clean, modern design with red furniture and bright lighting.
Here are some highlights of the new menu:
Double-Boiled Chicken Soup (S$12.90++)
Double-boiled soup with tender kampung chicken drumstick, infused with ginger and spring onions.
Oyster Braised Pork Rice (S$38.80++/a dozen and S$28.80++/half a dozen)
Braised pork belly served with Japanese oysters and pearl white rice.
Century Egg Noodles (S$13.90++)
Thick noodles tossed in creamy century egg sauce and stir-fried minced pork.
Taiwanese Cold Noodles (S$11.90++)
This dish has a subtle kick of spice.
It includes noodles tossed in a garlic sesame sauce, topped with cucumber and chilli oil.
Roasted Peanut Mochi (S$7.90++) and Roasted Sesame Mochi (S$7.90++)
The dessert resembles tang yuan coated in roasted peanuts or sesame seeds.
Yammy Ice Cream Bun (S$12.90++)
A unique take on the classic ice cream sandwich.
This dessert highlights fried mantou filled with baked pistachios, yam ice cream and cream.
Fizzy Pandan Wintermelon Tea (S$5.90++) and Fizzy Osmanthus Tie Guan Yin Tea (S$5.90++)
Abundance
2 Tampines Central 5, #01-35 Century Square, Singapore 529509
Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Top images via Livia Soh.
