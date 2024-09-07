7 people arrested & detained over plot to attack Pope Francis in Indonesia

Seven people have been arrested and detained after a failed terror plot to attack Pope Francis, who was visiting the country during his tour of the Asia-Pacific.

Indonesia was the first stop in his 12-day tour.

The suspects were detained after tip-offs from members of the public, the Indonesia police said according to The Straits Times.

They were mostly arrested on Sep. 2 and 3. Investigations are ongoing.

Searches conducted

One of the suspected militants was found to have bows and arrows, a drone, and ISIS leaflets in his home, a source told ST.

Some of those arrested had also pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Apparently, the militants were angry about the pope's visit to Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque, as well as the government's appeal for television stations to refrain from broadcasting the Islamic call to prayer during the live broadcast of the pope's visit.

They had allegedly posted statements and images online that threatened bomb attacks on the pope's public meetings in Jakarta, AFP reported.

They also threatened to set fire to the meeting locations, which included Jakarta's cathedral, the presidential palace, and the national football stadium.

Security stepped up

Security was subsequently stepped up for the rest of the pope's visit, with roads re-routed or closed and a security detail of around 4,000 people protecting him before his departure on Sep. 6.

AFP confirmed that he has since arrived safely in Papua New Guinea, the second stop of his tour.

Pope Francis will stay there until Sep. 9, before heading to Timor Leste and finally, Singapore.

Afterwards, he will depart for Rome on Sep. 13.

Top image from Vatican News/X & Indonesia police