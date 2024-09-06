Back

6 more Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong & S'pore cancelled, 15 Airbus planes identified for repair

Please check the Cathay website for updates.

Ilyda Chua | September 03, 2024, 04:24 PM

Another six Cathay Pacific flights between Singapore and Hong Kong have been cancelled.

The flights, which were scheduled across the day on Sep. 4, are:

  • CX715

  • CX659

  • CX714

  • CX692

  • CX710

  • CX658

This comes after the Hong Kong carrier grounded its entire Airbus A350 fleet of 48 planes for inspections after discovering a problem with a component of the model's aircraft engine.

A total of 14 Cathay flights to and from Changi Airport were cancelled on Sep. 3.

Progressing well

As of Sep. 3, maintenance activity is "progressing well", Cathay said.

Inspections have concluded, and 15 planes with affected engine components requiring replacement have been identified.

Of the 15, three have already gone through successful repairs.

The remaining aircraft will remain out of service until repaired and cleared for operation, Cathay said.

All affected aircraft are expected to resume operations by Sep. 7.

More cancellations

Cathay added that it expects to cancel 10 regional return flights on Sep. 4.

This translates to 20 one-way flights.

According to the Changi Airport website, six of these are flights between Singapore and Hong Kong.

The airline said it would provide further details on the remaining cancellations up to Sep. 7 by 2pm on Sep. 4.

"At Cathay, the safety of our customers and our people guides every decision we make," it said.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding."

