Customer complains S$5 oyster omelette at Whampoa food centre too little, hawker says serving meant for elderly

A diner at Whampoa Makan Place food centre took to Facebook to complain about the portion size of the oyster omelette he ordered.

The diner shared on Complaint Singapore that he paid S$5 for a plate of "so-called leftovers".

He then shared a picture of the dish from Huat Heng Fried Oyster and placed a lighter for comparison.

The diner added that he had no intention of boycotting the stall and just wanted to be fair.

He wrote: "I strongly understand FNB, I personally think is too much."

Smaller portion for elderly

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman who runs the stall shared that the S$5 portion was specifically made to cater to the elderly.

The woman shared that the stall offers three options: S$5, S$8, and S$10.

The S$5 option is meant for the elderly, as they may not eat much and may let the food go to waste.

She told the Chinese media that the stall had been around for 50 years after it was founded by her father-in-law and that she had only took over the business over two years ago.

She added: "We have not raised the prices in more than five years. We had considered removing the S$5 option but my husband insists on keeping it."

When asked about the complaint, she said it was the first complaint she had received since she too over.

On the day of the complaint, the owner noted that the customer returned after purchasing the dish to confirm it was the S$5 option.

She then saw the customer take photos.

She noted that the customer was drinking with about five to six other people at the time, so such a small portion may not have been enough.

Huat Heng Fried Oyster was listed in the 2023 Michelin Guide Singapore, which described the oyster omelette as "crisp and flavourful".

