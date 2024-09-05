Back

Customer complains S$5 oyster omelette at Whampoa food centre too little, hawker says serving meant for elderly

Is it small?

Hannah Martens | September 20, 2024, 02:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A diner at Whampoa Makan Place food centre took to Facebook to complain about the portion size of the oyster omelette he ordered.

The diner shared on Complaint Singapore that he paid S$5 for a plate of "so-called leftovers".

He then shared a picture of the dish from Huat Heng Fried Oyster and placed a lighter for comparison.

Photo via Complaint Singapore/Facebook

The diner added that he had no intention of boycotting the stall and just wanted to be fair.

He wrote: "I strongly understand FNB, I personally think is too much."

Smaller portion for elderly

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman who runs the stall shared that the S$5 portion was specifically made to cater to the elderly.

The woman shared that the stall offers three options: S$5, S$8, and S$10.

The S$5 option is meant for the elderly, as they may not eat much and may let the food go to waste.

She told the Chinese media that the stall had been around for 50 years after it was founded by her father-in-law and that she had only took over the business over two years ago.

She added: "We have not raised the prices in more than five years. We had considered removing the S$5 option but my husband insists on keeping it."

When asked about the complaint, she said it was the first complaint she had received since she too over.

On the day of the complaint, the owner noted that the customer returned after purchasing the dish to confirm it was the S$5 option.

She then saw the customer take photos.

She noted that the customer was drinking with about five to six other people at the time, so such a small portion may not have been enough.

Huat Heng Fried Oyster was listed in the 2023 Michelin Guide Singapore, which described the oyster omelette as "crisp and flavourful".

Top photos via Complaint Singapore/Facebook

Dairy Farm condo wants to cut down 4 'healthy trees', residents plan to protest 'with their bodies'

A petition to save the trees garnered 240 signatures.

September 20, 2024, 05:44 PM

CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts raised to 4.14%, HDB loan interest rate still at 2.6%

The interest rate for the CPF Ordinary Account (OA) remained unchanged at 2.5 per cent a year.

September 20, 2024, 05:42 PM

Amazon S'pore staff also required to work from office 5 days a week

The new policy is scheduled to commence on Jan. 2, 2025.

September 20, 2024, 05:20 PM

4m python curls around Thai woman, 64, at home, 2-hour rescue ensues

The woman has been living alone since her husband passed away in November 2023.

September 20, 2024, 04:55 PM

Man, 50, arrested in Bugis with 2 knives, foldable blade & knuckleduster

He allegedly threatened mall-goers with a knife.

September 20, 2024, 04:02 PM

Up to 80% off winter wear at S’pore Expo on Sep. 20 - 22 & Sep. 27 - Oct. 6

Just in time for the November holidays.

September 20, 2024, 03:00 PM

Indie-pop band Two Door Cinema Club to perform in S'pore on Nov. 29, 2024

They are back.

September 20, 2024, 02:53 PM

Mum, 56 & son, 26, charged over lying to IRAS about 99-to-1 property purchase, 1st such prosecution here

They bought a condominium unit in Canberra.

September 20, 2024, 02:39 PM

S'pore man, 77, hits wife with bamboo pole after she confronts him about chatting up beer lady at coffee shop

They both hit each other with bamboo poles.

September 20, 2024, 01:27 PM

Cambodian woman, 49, killed by tree on M'sia beach during heavy rain

Her daughter reportedly escaped unharmed.

September 20, 2024, 12:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.