19 flights departing S'pore on Sep. 15 & 16 affected by Typhoon Bebinca

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said that 19 flights departing from Singapore on Sep. 15 and Sep. 16 have been affected by Typhoon Bebinca.

"Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines as well as the Changi Airport Group flight status page for the latest updates," CAG said.

According to an advisory on the Singapore Airlines (SIA) website, eight SIA flights departing to and from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China were cancelled or re-timed on Sep. 15, 2024, due to Typhoon Bebinca.

A check of the Changi Airport website showed several flights between Singapore and Shanghai, China as well as between Singapore and Hangzhou, China on Sep. 15 and Sep. 16, having been affected by the typhoon.

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai on the morning of Sep. 16, and is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the city in over 70 years.

Affected flights

According to the SIA advisory, of the eight affected SIA flights, three were cancelled and five were re-timed.

Several flights from other airlines between Singapore and Shanghai, as well as Singapore and Hangzhou, on Sep. 15 and Sep. 16 have been cancelled or retimed according to the Changi Airport website.

Affected airlines include Scoot, China Eastern Airlines, Air China, Spring Airlines, Juneyao Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Top photo from The Watchers News & Skytrax.