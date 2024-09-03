Back

3 injured on up-riding Tiong Bahru MRT station escalator: 1 lost balance & fell backwards on 2 others

SMRT said that a check after the incident showed the escalator had no technical issues.

Matthias Ang | September 21, 2024, 03:21 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappThree people were injured in an accident on a Tiong Bahru MRT station up-riding escalator on the morning of Sep. 19, 2024.

In response to Mothership's queries, the President of SMRT Trains, Lam Sheau Kai, said that their staff had provided assistance immediately and cordoned off the escalator for checks.

According to Lam, one of the three people lost his balance and fell backwards onto the other two standing behind him.

The escalator returned to service after it was confirmed that it had no technical issues.

Two women seen sitting on the escalator after accident

A photo shared by a Mothership reader showed two women sitting on the escalator with blood on one of their hands and what seemed to be blood droplets on the escalator steps.

Photo by Mothership reader

The reader added that she had been going up the escalator when she heard a loud scream, which prompted her to turn back to look.

The escalator then stopped, and she saw a student using their phone to call for help.

She then informed the station staff about the incident.

In response to Mothership's queries, Lam said:

"A commuter lost his balance and fell onto two others standing behind him. Another commuter, witnessing the situation, immediately activated the emergency stop button to halt the escalator."

Two people sent to SGH

Lam added that staff responded by assisting the commuters and administering first aid to the three injured individuals.

They also called an ambulance.

The SCDF told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 7:40am.

Two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Another person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for minor injuries, and the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile, SMRT cordoned off the escalator for checks.

The escalator was subsequently returned to service after staff confirmed that there were no technical issues.

Lam said:

"We would like to remind commuters to follow safety guidelines and hold onto the handrails while using escalators.

We particularly encourage elderly commuters, wheelchair users, those with mobility challenges, and commuters with prams or young children to use the lifts for their safety."

He added that they have also reached out to the injured commuters to offer further support and assistance.

Top photo from Mothership reader

Toto Group 2 S$596,144 prize split 76 ways at S$7,844 per share, smallest Group 2 share in 4 years

There were no quick pick entries.

September 21, 2024, 06:23 PM

M'sian man, 29, killed in Woodlands accident, took colleague's car home as he had to work overtime

He usually rides from Malaysia on a motorcycle with his wife.

September 21, 2024, 05:50 PM

Woman, 52, rides bike with faulty brakes, kills pedestrian, 63, gets 4 weeks' jail

The cyclist knew that her brakes were faulty for two to three months prior to the accident.

September 21, 2024, 04:46 PM

foodpanda rider pushing stroller in Sengkang praised for hustling while caring for child

Dad 4 life.

September 21, 2024, 03:59 PM

Man, 29, killed in fatal accident at Woodlands junction, driver, 33, arrested for careless driving

Investigations are ongoing.

September 21, 2024, 02:34 PM

Drug raids: 2 men, 1 woman, all S'poreans aged 19, arrested in Sengkang & Serangoon North

Cash amounting to S$11,400 was also seized.

September 21, 2024, 02:24 PM

Da Bai, dog that survived Tuas hit-&-run, looking for loving, forever home

A changed boi.

September 21, 2024, 02:04 PM

Fans dance in rain as OneRepublic performs 'Counting Stars' at F1 S'pore Grand Prix

Counting raindrops.

September 21, 2024, 01:51 PM

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng seen at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 talking to race driver

He's listed as a witness for the upcoming corruption trial of former Transport Minister S Iswaran.

September 21, 2024, 01:22 PM

How did the S'pore made Hyundai Ioniq 5 become Pope Francis's official ride during his visit?

Hyundai has donated the car to the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore.

September 21, 2024, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.