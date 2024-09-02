K-pop girl group 2NE1 having comeback concert in S'pore on Dec. 21, 2024

The day is finally here, Blackjacks.

K-pop girl group 2NE1 will be having an Asia tour from 2024 to 2025.

Four cities have been announced as part of the tour, including Singapore.

The "I Am The Best" hitmakers will be making a stop in Singapore on Dec. 21, 2024.

Other confirmed cities include Hong Kong, Manila and Jakarta.

2NE1 made their debut in 2009 with songs like "Fire" and "I Don't Care".

The girl group disbanded in November 2016.

In July 2024, YG Entertainment announced their comeback, coinciding with the girl group's 15th anniversary.

In August 2024, two of 2NE1's members — Dara and CL — performed at Waterbomb Singapore.

Apart from their solo songs, the two of them also performed 2NE1 songs to the cheers of the crowd.

Top image from chaelin_cl and yg_ent_official on Instagram.