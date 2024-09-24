Back

24-hour DIY instant noodle cafe opens in Ubi

Slurps.

Charlize Kon | September 01, 2024, 07:08 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Makan Mee is a new DIY instant noodle cafe in Ubi that is open round the clock.

The hole-in-the-wall shop has vending machines filled with various types of instant noodles, toppings and drinks.

Makan Mee Interior Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

makan mee indoor seating Photo by Reinald Goh.

Menu

Here's a quick look at the variety of instant noodles they have:

Makan-Mee-Menu Photo from Makan Mee official website.

If you're wondering how Makan Mee works, here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Choose your preferred noodles and toppings from the vending machine

vending machine Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

vending machine tutorial Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

2. Use the induction cooker to prepare your noodles

There are some free condiments you can choose as well.

makan mee induction cooker Photo by Reinald Goh.

induction cooker close up Photo by Reinald Goh.

@mothership.nova Makan Mee 📍: Blk 342, Ubi Avenue 1, 01-931, S400342 ⏰: 24/7 🍴: Shin Ramyun S$4.50 Tangle Bulgogi Alfredo Tangluccine S$4.50 Herb Garlic Chicken Breast S$2.90 Cheese Slice S$1 Peach Ice Tea S$2 Green Grape Ade S$2 @makanmee.sg #tiktoksg #singapore #whattoeat #instantnoodles #foodfestontiktok #whattoplay #24hours #diy ♬ aye domino - lana ★

Makan Mee

Address: Blk 342, Ubi Avenue 1, 01-931, Singapore 400342

Operating hours: 24 hours, daily.

Top images via Reinald Goh, Fasiha Nazren.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

OCBC digital banking restored after some users reported disruption on Sep. 1, bank apologises

The bank stated that the services were being "progressively restored" from 12:33pm.

September 01, 2024, 07:06 PM

Fire breaks out at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 3, smoke fills departure area

Airport staff gave out masks to travellers while smoke was being cleared.

September 01, 2024, 06:40 PM

New eatery at Tampines 1 serves charcoal-grilled chicken, has 18 sauces & over 20 sides

Yum.

September 01, 2024, 06:26 PM

Over 30,000 people in Australia affected by power outage amid heavy rain & strong wind across Tasmania

Flood warnings have also been issued.

September 01, 2024, 06:16 PM

Water supply to several Farrer Park HDB blocks disrupted after pipe leak on Sep. 1

The agency was alerted to the leak at around 4:30am, and water supply was restored at 9:15am.

September 01, 2024, 05:19 PM

2 nature trails along Clementi Nature Corridor to get enhancement works, to complete by end-2026

The new Jurong Town Hall Park Connector will also open in September 2024.

September 01, 2024, 04:07 PM

NTUC FairPrice at Taman Jurong's 'diamond blocks' closed on Aug. 31, 2024 after 41 years

It was one of the oldest NTUC FairPrice outlets in Singapore. 

September 01, 2024, 03:41 PM

Japanese fruit tart chain Fruit Paradise in S'pore no longer halal-certified from Sep. 11

It first became halal-certified in January 2023.

September 01, 2024, 01:01 PM

ICA gifts M'sian immigration department birthday cake for 67th Merdeka Day

Very cute.

September 01, 2024, 12:54 PM

Delivery rider, 60, gets S$5,932 in damages after collision, revealed in court that he didn't pay income tax

He had sought damages for loss of earnings incurred by his injuries.

September 01, 2024, 12:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.