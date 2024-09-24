24-hour DIY instant noodle cafe opens in Ubi

Makan Mee is a new DIY instant noodle cafe in Ubi that is open round the clock.
The hole-in-the-wall shop has vending machines filled with various types of instant noodles, toppings and drinks.
Menu
Here's a quick look at the variety of instant noodles they have:
If you're wondering how Makan Mee works, here's a step-by-step guide:
1. Choose your preferred noodles and toppings from the vending machine
2. Use the induction cooker to prepare your noodles
There are some free condiments you can choose as well.
Makan Mee 📍: Blk 342, Ubi Avenue 1, 01-931, S400342 ⏰: 24/7 🍴: Shin Ramyun S$4.50 Tangle Bulgogi Alfredo Tangluccine S$4.50 Herb Garlic Chicken Breast S$2.90 Cheese Slice S$1 Peach Ice Tea S$2 Green Grape Ade S$2
Makan Mee
Address: Blk 342, Ubi Avenue 1, 01-931, Singapore 400342
Operating hours: 24 hours, daily.
Top images via Reinald Goh, Fasiha Nazren.
