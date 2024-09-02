2 trucks swallowed by sinkhole in Busan, South Korea after heavy rain

Heavy rainfall in South Korea led to widespread flooding and caused a sinkhole in Busan on Sep. 21.

The sinkhole, which measured 10 metres wide, 5 metres long, and 8 metres deep, swallowed two lorries, as reported by JoongAng Daily.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

This is in Busan, South Korea where sinkholes have been appearing due to the rain.... pic.twitter.com/aWtDFI4Enn — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 21, 2024

Rain and flooding

Busan has experienced record-breaking rainfall since Sep. 20, resulting in flooding that displaced many residents from their homes.

The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that from midnight on Sep. 20 to 8:50 pm that day, the city received 370.6 mm of rain, with a peak rate of 80 mm per hour, according to Busan Ilbo.

As of 4am (3am SGT) on Sep. 21, authorities reported that 506 people from 342 households in North and South Gyeongsang, Busan, and South Chungcheong had been evacuated due to the heavy rains.

Two lorries fall into sinkhole

At around 8:45 am on Sep, 21, a Busan Fire Department vehicle providing drainage support fell into the sinkhole.

A nearby 5-tonne lorry was also engulfed by the hole.

While no injuries were reported, residents are growing anxious as another sinkhole has developed near the accident site, according to Busan Ilbo.

Damages

In addition to the sinkhole, the city faced numerous incidents related to the heavy rainfall.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters received a total of 212 reports by 6:30 PM on Sep. 21.

Most reports involved flooded houses and buildings, submerged vehicles, soil runoff, and manhole backflow.

Additionally, asphalt blocks were damaged due to water flowing back into a manhole on a road in Busanjin-gu.

Top photo from @volcaholic1/X