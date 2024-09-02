2 injured from flying debris outside UOB building when squall hit S'pore on Sep. 17

Flying debris during the squall that swept Singapore on Sep. 17 had caused two people to be injured.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the flying debris also shattered an outdoor glass awning outside United Overseas Bank (UOB) Plaza 2 during the squall.

Four passing vehicles were reportedly hit by debris.

Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they had sent two persons to the hospital at about 7:40pm that night.

Vehicles pelted with many foreign objects

A Lianhe Zaobao reporter at the scene saw the road outside the UOB Building covered with broken glass and metal objects, such as fallen barricade fencing.

Damaged vehicles were parked along the side of the road.

Two cars were observed to have the most serious damage, with shattered windshields and deformed hoods.

One 64-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Li, said his vehicle's windshield was damaged by flying debris.

He told Zaobao that he was passing Raffles Place at around 7:25pm and did not expect to be hit by glass.

Li believed the glass that hit his vehicle came from one of the UOB buildings, adding that other vehicles also got hit by debris.

Glass awning broken

The Lianhe Zaobao reporter observed that an outdoor glass awning of the UOB Plaza 2 had broken panels.

The reporter estimated each panel to be about three metres by three metres in size.

In response to Mothership's enquiry, a UOB spokesperson said that the glass panel that damaged a glass canopy outside of UOB Plaza 2 was not from Plaza 2.

"We were not aware of any reported injury within the plaza’s perimeters, the affected area has been cordoned off for the public's safety," the spokesperson added.

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao