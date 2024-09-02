23 cyclists ride on Punggol road, 1 falls, causes another to crash

As 23 cyclists streamed across a Punggol junction at night on Sep. 14, one crashed onto the road.

This caused another to crash into the first cyclist's fallen bike.

The accident was caught on video, which was then posted to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group on Sep. 15.

The fall

As seen in the video, a group of about two dozen cyclists were pedalling across a junction at the intersection of Punggol North Avenue and Punggol Way at night.

The video's caption indicated that this took place at 10:48pm. The footage was shot from a stationary car waiting at the red light.

Out of nowhere, a cyclist in black lost control of his bicycle and crashed to the ground, tumbling forward.

Immediately after, another cyclist in white rode into the first fallen rider's bike and was sent flying.

Both bikes were left in a heap next to each other.

As the two cyclists got to their feet, other cyclists continued streaming across the junction, although some slowed down to avoid crashing into the pair.

In total, 23 cyclists were seen making the crossing.

One cyclist in blue stopped to lend a hand to the pair, who were able to wheel their bikes away.

May have been separate groups of cyclists

Responses to the video highlighted the perils of riding in a large group.

One commenter suggested that they may have been separate groups of cyclists, as there was a gap between groups and the mishap may have happened due to a "lack of judgment", and not because of the large number of cyclists.

Others highlighted that such accidents could implicate other road users in close proximity to the cyclists if the riders fell on the road and were in the way of oncoming traffic.

In Singapore, it is an offence to cycle on roads in groups larger than five cyclists in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast.

Groups should also keep a minimum distance of 30m — or two lamp posts — between one another.

Related articles:

Top image from SG Road Vigilante/ Facebook