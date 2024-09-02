S$2.40++ dim sum promotion at Yum Cha's Chinatown & Changi outlet till Nov. 30, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Yum Cha is offering a S$2.40++ anniversary promotion on nine signature menu items till Nov. 30, 2024.

Here's a look at the promotional items available:

Fried Yam and Scallop

This dish is made with puréed steamed yam, combined with scallops and fried into crispy balls.

Braised Pork with Preserved Mustard Bun

Tender pork belly with preserved vegetables, stuffed in a soft bun.

Golden Pumpkin Dumpling

The dumpling combines the flavour of pumpkin with the sweet notes of pomegranate.

Scallop Roll in Filo Dough

This dish includes a sweet filling of sesame seeds, peanuts, and shredded coconut in a crispy shell.

Lucky Tangerine Fried Prawn Balls

Pumpkin Yam Golden Cake

A sweet Chinese pastry made of a combination of taro and pumpkin.

Otak Siew Mai

This dish puts a twist on the usual siew mai by incorporating otak-otak fish cake.

Black Garlic Shrimp Dumplings

Cantonese shrimp dumplings infused with the flavours of fermented black garlic.

Squid Ink Dumplings

The dumplings are made from all-natural squid ink and filled with shrimp, scallops, vegetables and herbs.

Anniversary-exclusive menu items

Yum Cha has included a special item on its dim sum menu, the Yum Cha Teapot Bao.

This exclusive creation is crafted in-house and shaped like a traditional teapot.

The dish has floral notes of osmanthus flowers with the aromatic flavour of oolong tea leaves.

Yum Cha Chinatown

Address: 20 Trengganu Street (Off Temple Street), #02-01, Singapore 058479

Operating hours:

Tuesdays to Fridays, 10:30am to 9pm

Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 9am to 9pm

Yum Cha Changi

Address: ERS BizPark @ Changi, 6 Changi Business Park Ave 1, 01-33, S486017

Operating hours:

Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm

Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm

Top images via Yum Cha.