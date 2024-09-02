S$2.40++ dim sum promotion at Yum Cha's Chinatown & Changi outlet till Nov. 30, 2024

Yum Cha is offering a S$2.40++ anniversary promotion on nine signature menu items till Nov. 30, 2024.
Here's a look at the promotional items available:
Fried Yam and Scallop
This dish is made with puréed steamed yam, combined with scallops and fried into crispy balls.
Braised Pork with Preserved Mustard Bun
Tender pork belly with preserved vegetables, stuffed in a soft bun.
Golden Pumpkin Dumpling
The dumpling combines the flavour of pumpkin with the sweet notes of pomegranate.
Scallop Roll in Filo Dough
This dish includes a sweet filling of sesame seeds, peanuts, and shredded coconut in a crispy shell.
Lucky Tangerine Fried Prawn Balls
Pumpkin Yam Golden Cake
A sweet Chinese pastry made of a combination of taro and pumpkin.
Otak Siew Mai
This dish puts a twist on the usual siew mai by incorporating otak-otak fish cake.
Black Garlic Shrimp Dumplings
Cantonese shrimp dumplings infused with the flavours of fermented black garlic.
Squid Ink Dumplings
The dumplings are made from all-natural squid ink and filled with shrimp, scallops, vegetables and herbs.
Anniversary-exclusive menu items
Yum Cha has included a special item on its dim sum menu, the Yum Cha Teapot Bao.
This exclusive creation is crafted in-house and shaped like a traditional teapot.
The dish has floral notes of osmanthus flowers with the aromatic flavour of oolong tea leaves.
Yum Cha Chinatown
Address: 20 Trengganu Street (Off Temple Street), #02-01, Singapore 058479
Operating hours:
- Tuesdays to Fridays, 10:30am to 9pm
- Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 9am to 9pm
Yum Cha Changi
Address: ERS BizPark @ Changi, 6 Changi Business Park Ave 1, 01-33, S486017
Operating hours:
- Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm
- Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm
