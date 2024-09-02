Back

S$2.40++ dim sum promotion at Yum Cha's Chinatown & Changi outlet till Nov. 30, 2024

In celebration of its 24th anniversary.

Charlize Kon | September 18, 2024, 04:27 PM

Events

Yum Cha is offering a S$2.40++ anniversary promotion on nine signature menu items till Nov. 30, 2024.

Here's a look at the promotional items available:

Fried Yam and Scallop

This dish is made with puréed steamed yam, combined with scallops and fried into crispy balls.

Fried Yam and Scallop Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Braised Pork with Preserved Mustard Bun

Tender pork belly with preserved vegetables, stuffed in a soft bun.

Braised Pork with Preserved Mustard Bun (1) Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Golden Pumpkin Dumpling

The dumpling combines the flavour of pumpkin with the sweet notes of pomegranate.

Golden Pumpkin Dumpling (1) Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Scallop Roll in Filo Dough

This dish includes a sweet filling of sesame seeds, peanuts, and shredded coconut in a crispy shell.

Scallop Roll in Filo Dough Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Lucky Tangerine Fried Prawn Balls

Lucky Tangerine Fried Prawn Balls Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Pumpkin Yam Golden Cake

A sweet Chinese pastry made of a combination of taro and pumpkin.

Pumpkin Yam Golden Cake Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Otak Siew Mai

This dish puts a twist on the usual siew mai by incorporating otak-otak fish cake.

Otak Siew Mai Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Black Garlic Shrimp Dumplings

Cantonese shrimp dumplings infused with the flavours of fermented black garlic.

Black Garlic Shrimp Dumplings Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Squid Ink Dumplings

The dumplings are made from all-natural squid ink and filled with shrimp, scallops, vegetables and herbs.

Squid Ink Dumplings Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Anniversary-exclusive menu items

Yum Cha has included a special item on its dim sum menu, the Yum Cha Teapot Bao.

This exclusive creation is crafted in-house and shaped like a traditional teapot.

The dish has floral notes of osmanthus flowers with the aromatic flavour of oolong tea leaves.

Teapot Bao Photo courtesy of Yum Cha.

Yum Cha Chinatown

Address: 20 Trengganu Street (Off Temple Street), #02-01, Singapore 058479

Operating hours:

  • Tuesdays to Fridays, 10:30am to 9pm

  • Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 9am to 9pm

Yum Cha Changi

Address: ERS BizPark @ Changi, 6 Changi Business Park Ave 1, 01-33, S486017

Operating hours:

  • Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm

  • Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm

