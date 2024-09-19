Back

Drug raids: 2 men, 1 woman, all S'poreans aged 19, arrested in Sengkang & Serangoon North

Cash amounting to S$11,400 was also seized.

Belmont Lay | September 21, 2024, 02:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three suspected drug offenders, all aged 19 and Singaporeans, were arrested in Sengkang and Serangoon North in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sep. 18.

The drugs seized, described as "a sizeable amount of cannabis and ‘Ice'", were worth an estimated S$78,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of 390 abusers for a week.

CNB officers arrested two 19-year-old suspects – a man and a woman – on Wednesday in a residential unit in the vicinity of Rivervale Walk in the early evening hours.

Officers recovered various drug paraphernalia in the bedroom of the 19-year-old man, including a digital weighing scale.

CNB officers then escorted the two suspects to a residential unit, rented by the man, at a private residential estate in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 7.

A search of the unit led to the recovery of about 486g of "Ice" and 695g of cannabis.

In a follow-up operation, officers raided a residential unit near Serangoon North Avenue 3.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a bedroom of the unit.

A search of the bedroom led to the recovery of about 24g of "Ice", various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$11,400.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Man, 29, killed in fatal accident at Woodlands junction, driver, 33, arrested for careless driving

Investigations are ongoing.

September 21, 2024, 02:34 PM

Da Bai, dog that survived Tuas hit-&-run, looking for loving, forever home

A changed boi.

September 21, 2024, 02:04 PM

Fans dance in rain as OneRepublic performs 'Counting Stars' at F1 S'pore Grand Prix

Counting raindrops.

September 21, 2024, 01:51 PM

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng seen at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 talking to race driver

He's listed as a witness for the upcoming corruption trial of former Transport Minister S Iswaran.

September 21, 2024, 01:22 PM

How did the S'pore made Hyundai Ioniq 5 become Pope Francis's official ride during his visit?

Hyundai has donated the car to the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore.

September 21, 2024, 12:20 PM

Man, 34, allegedly touches woman’s butt twice in Jurong West, runs & changes clothes, gets arrested in 2 hours

He said he's not pleading guilty.

September 21, 2024, 12:15 PM

Kaki Bukit fire: 2 men, aged 51 & 65, who died, were visiting friend for lunch

They were found unconscious in an opposite unit.

September 21, 2024, 11:20 AM

S'pore. Net-zero emissions. By 2050. Let's go.

Hello future.

September 21, 2024, 10:57 AM

S'porean female football player, 17, suffers serious leg injury, learns to walk again to chase her dreams

Don't count her out just yet.

September 21, 2024, 10:45 AM

In the last 1.5 years, I learnt 3 things about Uncle Ong who feeds cats daily in Kallang

There will come a day he will no longer be able to feed the cats.

September 21, 2024, 10:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.