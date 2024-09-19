Drug raids: 2 men, 1 woman, all S'poreans aged 19, arrested in Sengkang & Serangoon North

Three suspected drug offenders, all aged 19 and Singaporeans, were arrested in Sengkang and Serangoon North in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sep. 18.

The drugs seized, described as "a sizeable amount of cannabis and ‘Ice'", were worth an estimated S$78,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of 390 abusers for a week.

CNB officers arrested two 19-year-old suspects – a man and a woman – on Wednesday in a residential unit in the vicinity of Rivervale Walk in the early evening hours.

Officers recovered various drug paraphernalia in the bedroom of the 19-year-old man, including a digital weighing scale.

CNB officers then escorted the two suspects to a residential unit, rented by the man, at a private residential estate in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 7.

A search of the unit led to the recovery of about 486g of "Ice" and 695g of cannabis.

In a follow-up operation, officers raided a residential unit near Serangoon North Avenue 3.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a bedroom of the unit.

A search of the bedroom led to the recovery of about 24g of "Ice", various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$11,400.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

