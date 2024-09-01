Choa Chu Kang flat fire: 1 dead, 150 people evacuated

One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sep. 24 at Block 692A Choa Chu Kang Crescent.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they responded to the fire at 5:25am.
About 150 persons from the block were evacuated.
Investigations ongoing
The fire involved the living room and a bedroom of a unit on the ninth floor, SCDF wrote.
Firefighters conducted forcible entry to gain access into the unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet and two Compressed Air Foam backpacks.
As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage.
During the operation, firefighters found a person inside a bedroom and carried them out of the unit.
However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
There were no other persons inside the affected unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Top photos from SCDF/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.