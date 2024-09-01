Back

Choa Chu Kang flat fire: 1 dead, 150 people evacuated

Investigation is ongoing.

Khine Zin Htet | September 24, 2024, 09:23 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sep. 24 at Block 692A Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they responded to the fire at 5:25am.

About 150 persons from the block were evacuated.

Investigations ongoing

The fire involved the living room and a bedroom of a unit on the ninth floor, SCDF wrote.

Firefighters conducted forcible entry to gain access into the unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet and two Compressed Air Foam backpacks.

As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage.

During the operation, firefighters found a person inside a bedroom and carried them out of the unit.

However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

There were no other persons inside the affected unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos from SCDF/Facebook

Former transport minister S Iswaran arrives at Supreme Court for 1st day of corruption trial

The start of day one.

September 24, 2024, 09:24 AM

Iswaran trial: Members of public arrive at Supreme Court from 5am to get tickets

One said he was interested in the case as Davinder Singh is the defence lawyer.

September 24, 2024, 09:22 AM

Live: 1st day of former transport minister Iswaran's corruption trial

Follow us live for the latest updates.

September 24, 2024, 08:51 AM

Cat gets head stuck in coffee table hole in M'sia, rescuers cut wood to free it

Whack-a-mole.

September 24, 2024, 02:40 AM

Parrot dies after grooming session in S'pore, owner lodges police report

The owner said she later found out that the groomers did not undergo professional training.

September 24, 2024, 02:08 AM

3 men make a scene behind Mustafa Centre near cordoned crime scene as road blocked

A man had been found dead in the area at the time.

September 23, 2024, 07:29 PM

Baby hippo 'Moo Deng' brings in S$470,000 for zoo in less than 3 weeks

On her way to be the favourite child.

September 23, 2024, 07:16 PM

Qihua Primary School student seen being kicked & punched by older youth in bullying video

The boy could be heard saying, "It hurts," and "Sorry, I won't do it again."

September 23, 2024, 06:44 PM

Teens throw plastic bottles, coins into MBS water feature, contemplate throwing themselves in too

Say no to intrusive thoughts.

September 23, 2024, 06:40 PM

Burger King S’pore to launch Spicy Chicken King burger with triple cheese, new glazed buns on Sep. 24, 2024

Cheese-us.

September 23, 2024, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.