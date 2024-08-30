Back

M'sian coffee chain Zus Coffee opening outlet at Changi Airport T4

Oooooo yes.

Fasiha Nazren | August 30, 2024, 11:26 AM

Malaysian coffee chain Zus Coffee is opening an outlet in Singapore.

Hoarding for the coffee chain was seen at Changi Airport Terminal 4, on the first floor, when Mothership visited on Aug. 29.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This would be the first Zus Coffee outlet in Singapore.

Zus Coffee started in Malaysia in 2019.

It is known for drinks like its Spanish Latté and CEO Latté.

According to its website, Zus Coffee has over 500 stores in Malaysia and 16 stores in the Philippines.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

