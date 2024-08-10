'Our youngest ever Olympian medallist': S'pore leaders congratulate Max Maeder on National Day medal win

Following Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder's bronze medal achievement on Aug. 9 at the Paris Olympics, a number of politicians have taken to social media to congratulate him.

The teenager won Singapore's first Olympic medal since Joseph Schooling took the gold in the 100m butterfly in 2016.

At 17, he is also the country's youngest Olympic medallist to date.

Edwin Tong

As Singaporeans sang the national anthem at the Padang (and in front of TV screens around the island), so did a group of Maeder's supporters — all the way across the world in Marseille, France.

Sharing a video of the impromptu rendition on Instagram, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that the teenager's "dedication, drive, and focus have made us all so proud".

He also recognised Maeder as being Singapore's "youngest ever Olympian medallist", and noted that it was his Olympic debut.

"I hope your achievement inspires other young Singaporeans, showing them that with hard work and determination, they too can achieve great things on the global stage."

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

In a Facebook post, President Tharman commended the Olympian for being "mature beyond his years".

"At 17, he’s the youngest individual sailing medal winner ever in the Olympics...his teenage smile and traces of puppy fat are deceptive," he added.

He pointed out that the new generation of Singaporeans are taking sports seriously, and reaching higher.

"Maximilian Maeder has a great future," he said.

"International medals and awards will never come easily. But nothing beats the journey, the friends you make along the way, and the pain and joy of striving to achieve the goals you set for yourself."

Lawrence Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanked Maeder for his achievement, which he called a "beautiful birthday gift to Singapore".

"Just as we completed our celebrations at the parade, Max Maeder overcame the tough wind conditions and became the youngest Singaporean to win an Olympic medal," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He also wished the other Team Singapore athletes the best in their sporting events.

Lee Hsien Loong

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong called it a "double celebration" — Singapore's 59th National Day, and Maeder's Olympic accomplishment.

"At just 17, he is our youngest Olympic medalist and has a bright future ahead of him," SM Lee wrote in a Facebook post.

He also shared a photo of Maeder and his mum, wrapped in a tight embrace post-race.

"Congratulations to Max and well done to all Team Singapore athletes who did their best at the Games! We are very proud of all of you," he added.

"May this experience spur you to greater heights in all that you do!"

Grace Fu

Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) President Grace Fu thanked Maeder for the "excellent birthday gift".

Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said that she had seen how hard the teen had fought against his opponents.

"Outside the competition, he has carried himself well — polite, respectful and witty," she observed.

"I am so proud to have Max as our #TeamSingapore athlete."

Heng Swee Keat

Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for the East Coast GRC Heng Swee Keat congratulated the East Coast resident for clinching the medal.

"Despite difficult wind conditions and multiple delays, Max put up a brilliant performance at his maiden Olympic Games," he wrote on Facebook.

Heng also recognised the Team Singapore athletes for "flying our Singapore flag high on the international stage".

"Your indomitable spirit and sportsmanship are an inspiration to all of us this National Day. We are proud of you!"

Desmond Lee

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee penned a short note on Facebook in recognition of Maeder's achievement.

"Congratulations, Max! A wonderful gift for Singapore’s 59th birthday!"

Teo Chee Hean

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean congratulated the two-time world champion for "bringing us joy on our National Day".

"Thank you Max! And may this inspire you and our nation on to greater success," he wrote on Facebook.

