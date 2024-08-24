100 evacuated from Yishun HDB block after flat catches fire, PAB batteries the likely cause

Around 100 residents from Block 345 along Yishun Avenue 11 were evacuated by the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as a precautionary measure on Aug. 23 following the outbreak of a fire.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at said location at 11:40pm.

Black smoke seen emitting from unit on eighth floor

Upon SCDF's arrival, black smoke was seen emitting from a unit on the eighth floor.

Footage of the incident also showed flames being emitted from a window.

The fire, which involved a bedroom, was extinguished with a water jet. As a result of the fire, the living room area also sustained heat and smoke damage.

An occupant from the unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival. The person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had likely originated from power-assisted bicycle batteries in the bedroom, said SCDF.

Top images via SGFOLLOWSALL/Telegram