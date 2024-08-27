Yishun man, 36, allegedly steals car from HDB car park, gets arrested

A 36-year-old man was caught for allegedly trying to steal a car in Yishun.

He is also suspected to be involved in various cases of motor vehicle theft in the neighbourhood.

His most recent theft supposedly took place at Block 751 Yishun Street 72.

Caught

A police statement issued on Aug. 27 stated that police were alerted to the case on Aug. 26 at about 8:45am.

The owner of the car said he had parked his car at the block's open space car park.

After conducting ground enquiries and checking police cameras, the police managed to identify the suspect.

He was arrested on the day itself.

The stolen car was also recovered.

But this might not have been the man's first theft, as investigations further revealed that he allegedly stole from other vehicles in the area.

Will be charged

For the theft of the car, the man will be charged in court on Aug. 28.

If convicted, he could be slapped with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top image via Google Maps