Someone in Yishun called police on getai show

The organisers said they complied with all rules and regulations.

Winnie Li | August 21, 2024, 11:05 AM

A getai performance celebrating the Hungry Ghost Festival 2024 was held at a public square next to Block 724 Yishun Street 71 from 6pm to 10:30pm on Aug. 19.

More than 300 attendees turned up for the show, with many arriving at the square before its scheduled starting time, reported Shin Min Daily News.

However, 50 minutes into the programming, two police officers showed up, and they were seen speaking to the getai's person-in-charge.

The police officers left the scene after visiting the getai stage for about a minute.

Police left after ensuring compliance: Production company

The show's production company, Creative Entertainment Production, told Shin Min that the police officers were checking on the organiser's permit, as well as the number of speakers onstage.

"We cooperated with the checks, and the police officers left after confirming that we complied with all the rules and regulations," said the company.

Shin Min reported that it understands that the police were called to the scene after receiving complaints from a resident nearby.

MP Faishal Ibrahim also performed at show

Despite the hiccup, the getai performance went on as usual, reported Shin Min.

At around 7:40pm, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim made an appearance as well.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Faishal, who is also the Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, went onstage and greeted the attendees in Mandarin at the invitation of the show's host, Lee Pei Fen.

He subsequently performed a Hokkien song, "I Ask Heaven" ("我问天"), prompting many in the audience to wave their phones and sing along.

After spending around 20 minutes at the show, Faishal left for his meet-the-people session.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

