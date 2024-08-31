Yip Pin Xiu 1st in Paralympics 50m backstroke heats, advances to finals

Singaporean swimmer Yip Pin Xiu came in first in the women's 50m backstroke S2 event at the 2024 Paralympics Games on Aug. 31.

The 32-year-old clocked a timing of 1:05.06 at the Paris La Defense Arena, pulling far ahead of her competitors.

Yip continues to hold the world record for the 50m backstroke S2 with a timing of 59.38 seconds.

The fastest eight from the heats qualify to the finals.

Clinched Singapore's first medal in this year's Paralympics Games

Just two days prior, Yip clinched Singapore's first medal in this year's Paralympics Games in the 100m backstroke S2 event with a time of 2:07.09.

She became the world record and Paralympics record holder after clinching gold in the event at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The finals for the women's 50m backstroke S2 event will be held at 1:54am on Sep. 1 (Singapore time).

