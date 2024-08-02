'I gave my all': S’porean Yeo Jia Min exits Olympics after heartbreaking narrow loss to Japanese world no. 10

After Loh Kean Yew's advancement to the quarter-finals, hopes for Singaporean shuttler Yeo Jia Min to also advance crumbled after her narrow defeat against Japan's Aya Ohori.

With a score of 21-11, 14-21, and 22-24 matches, the 25-year-old's narrow loss to world no. 10 Ohori on Aug. 2 (Singapore time) meant her exit from the 2024 Paris Olympics at the round of 16.

Yeo was up 20-19 at one point in the final game.

It was a closely fought, gruelling 55-minute match.

"I gave my all": Yeo Jia Min

In an Instagram post after the match, Yeo Jia Min wrote:

"Having match point and losing it 22-24 in the third has never felt so painful. I gave my all. For Him, for my country, for my family and people behind me. Victory and defeat are part of this game. For now it hurts so so bad, it’ll take some time to recover."

This is Yeo's second time representing Singapore at the Olympics.

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew will face world number 2 Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals on Aug. 2. after defeating China's Li Shifeng in the round of 16.

