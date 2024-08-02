Back

'I gave my all': S’porean Yeo Jia Min exits Olympics after heartbreaking narrow loss to Japanese world no. 10

Champion of our hearts nonetheless.

Ruth Chai | August 02, 2024, 11:05 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After Loh Kean Yew's advancement to the quarter-finals, hopes for Singaporean shuttler Yeo Jia Min to also advance crumbled after her narrow defeat against Japan's Aya Ohori.

With a score of 21-11, 14-21, and 22-24 matches, the 25-year-old's narrow loss to world no. 10 Ohori on Aug. 2 (Singapore time) meant her exit from the 2024 Paris Olympics at the round of 16.

Yeo was up 20-19 at one point in the final game.

It was a closely fought, gruelling 55-minute match.

"I gave my all": Yeo Jia Min

In an Instagram post after the match, Yeo Jia Min wrote:

"Having match point and losing it 22-24 in the third has never felt so painful.

I gave my all.

For Him, for my country, for my family and people behind me.

Victory and defeat are part of this game.

For now it hurts so so bad, it’ll take some time to recover."

This is Yeo's second time representing Singapore at the Olympics.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jia Min Yeo (@yeo_jiaminn)

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew will face world number 2 Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals on Aug. 2. after defeating China's Li Shifeng in the round of 16.

Top photo via yeo_jiaminn/Instagram

New CleanPod with free litter-picking tools launched at Gardens by the Bay

Pick up trash with a view.

August 02, 2024, 02:42 PM

Man, 27, picks up S$184,000 stolen luxury goods & cash in Holland Road bushes allegedly as part of syndicate, gets arrested

He is believed to be a part of a syndicate operated by foreigners related to housebreaking.

August 02, 2024, 12:59 PM

Continuous heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over National Day long weekend

You may want to reconsider your travel plans.

August 02, 2024, 12:16 PM

Israel claims it killed Hamas military leader

Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

August 02, 2024, 12:01 PM

S'pore woman, 34, to be charged after victims lost over S$1.3 million in online hotel booking scams

Police reports were made over a one-year period.

August 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

Man, 26, arrested for suspected involvement in cases of mischief by fire in Yishun

He was suspected to be involved in three cases of mischief by fire in the same block.

August 02, 2024, 11:37 AM

Large crowds expected around MBS on Aug. 3 for NDP 2024 preview, trains may bypass certain MRT stations

The timing of the road closures vary depending on location.

August 02, 2024, 11:22 AM

Aircon technician, 37, falls 3 floors from Kaki Bukit building & fractures foot

He is reportedly hospitalised in Changi General Hospital and is now recovering.

August 02, 2024, 10:10 AM

Motorcycle & taxi collide along Clementi Road, motorcyclist, 20, sent to hospital

The taxi driver, a 58-year-old male, is assisting with police investigations.

August 02, 2024, 03:00 AM

Get S$0.10 back for returning each beverage bottle & can, scheme starting in S'pore in Apr. 2026

The launch date has been moved back a year.

August 02, 2024, 02:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.