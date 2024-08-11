Yakiniku Like has S$26.90 all-you-can-eat promo at AMK Hub outlet

Yakiniku Like at AMK Hub has an all-you-can-eat promotion for S$26.90.

With an 80-minute dining duration, diners can order unlimited karubi (beef short plate), pork belly, chicken thigh, spicy Korean pork belly and spicy Korean chicken thigh.

There will also be free-flow rice, kimchi and seaweed soup.

The first set to be served includes rice, kimchi, seaweed soup, 200g karubi, 200g pork belly and chicken thigh.

Subsequent orders of meat will be served in 100g portions.

The promotion runs on Mondays to Thursdays, 1pm to 5pm. This excludes public holidays.

Last entry will be granted at 4pm.

Yakiniku Like at AMK Hub

53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #B1-21, Singapore 569933

Promotion hours: Mondays to Thursdays, 1pm to 5pm (last entry at 4pm)

Top photo by Livia Soh.