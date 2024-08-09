Back

S'pore's ability to embrace diversity builds foundation for unity: Pritam Singh's National Day Message

"Unity, not uniformity, as we walk together as a nation."

Seri Mazliana | August 09, 2024, 11:02 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Leader of the Opposition and the Secretary-General of Workers' Party (WP) Pritam Singh shared the party's National Day 2024 message on Aug. 8 in view of the National Day.

Singh's message highlighted that unity is not about uniformity but to embrace diversity while we remain committed to a common good.

He added that different Singaporeans express their patriotism towards the nation differently, and "participating in the democratic process" is how WP contributes to the nation.

"National unity is not about uniformity"

Singh opened the message by calling on Singaporeans to reflect on the country's journey and challenges while celebrating its 59th year of independence.

"Recent events and conflicts around the world have tested our unity and resilience, yet Singaporeans have demonstrated a profound commitment to our shared values and our nation," he said.

Singh also attributed the nation's peace and security to the "unwavering dedication" of Singaporeans to protecting what we hold dear.

He  highlighted Singapore's strength in embracing diversity builds a foundation for unity and it is not a source of division.

"National unity is not about uniformity, but about recognising that different opinions and values can coexist while we all remain committed to the common good."

Singh added that the ability to engage in open, respectful discourse despite our disagreements is what makes for a strong democracy.

"Different Singaporeans express their patriotism in different ways"

Singh also pointed out that Singaporeans express their patriotism in different ways.

He said that the WP members do so by taking part in the country's democratic process, and the party strives to build a Singapore that is fairer and more inclusive through this process.

At the end of the message, the opposition leader encouraged all Singaporeans to chart our path ahead with "hope, determination and an unwavering belief in the strength of our people and the enduring spirit of our nation".

You may read the full message here:

Top photo from Pritam Singh's Facebook

The Script to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2025

Singing our hearts, standing on chairs.

August 09, 2024, 10:26 AM

Who is Tan Su Shan, who will succeed Piyush Gupta as DBS CEO?

Tan will become the first female CEO of the bank.

August 09, 2024, 03:43 AM

Car driver, 34, seen running red light at Bukit Batok & hitting motorcyclist, 31

The motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

August 09, 2024, 02:58 AM

Ex-Pres. Halimah Yacob talks up Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in microfinance.

August 09, 2024, 12:18 AM

More than 100 people gather in support of S'pore's Max Maeder for Olympics kitefoiling finals

TO THE MAX.

August 08, 2024, 09:47 PM

M'sia man, 31, charged with kidnapping, illegal confinement & sexual abuse of Johor girl, 6

He had all 15 charges read to him in Mandarin.

August 08, 2024, 07:51 PM

Bounce with bubbles & meet ‘National Day baby’ zebra shark at Resorts World Sentosa in Aug. 2024

Ignite your Singapore spirit.

August 08, 2024, 07:18 PM

'We are in this together': PM Wong talks about a better S'pore in his 1st National Day message

Not alone.

August 08, 2024, 06:59 PM

7.1 earthquake strikes southern Japan, tsunami warnings issued

Items were seen shattered due to the earthquake.

August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

Old Chang Kee does new S$2 mozzarella cheese & kaya puff for 59th National Day

The filling is reminiscent of salted egg yolk sauce.

August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.