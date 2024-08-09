S'pore's ability to embrace diversity builds foundation for unity: Pritam Singh's National Day Message

Leader of the Opposition and the Secretary-General of Workers' Party (WP) Pritam Singh shared the party's National Day 2024 message on Aug. 8 in view of the National Day.

Singh's message highlighted that unity is not about uniformity but to embrace diversity while we remain committed to a common good.

He added that different Singaporeans express their patriotism towards the nation differently, and "participating in the democratic process" is how WP contributes to the nation.

"National unity is not about uniformity"

Singh opened the message by calling on Singaporeans to reflect on the country's journey and challenges while celebrating its 59th year of independence.

"Recent events and conflicts around the world have tested our unity and resilience, yet Singaporeans have demonstrated a profound commitment to our shared values and our nation," he said.

Singh also attributed the nation's peace and security to the "unwavering dedication" of Singaporeans to protecting what we hold dear.

He highlighted Singapore's strength in embracing diversity builds a foundation for unity and it is not a source of division.

"National unity is not about uniformity, but about recognising that different opinions and values can coexist while we all remain committed to the common good."

Singh added that the ability to engage in open, respectful discourse despite our disagreements is what makes for a strong democracy.

"Different Singaporeans express their patriotism in different ways"

Singh also pointed out that Singaporeans express their patriotism in different ways.

He said that the WP members do so by taking part in the country's democratic process, and the party strives to build a Singapore that is fairer and more inclusive through this process.

At the end of the message, the opposition leader encouraged all Singaporeans to chart our path ahead with "hope, determination and an unwavering belief in the strength of our people and the enduring spirit of our nation".

You may read the full message here:

Top photo from Pritam Singh's Facebook