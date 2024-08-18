Worker, 34, lies down on Lim Chu Kang side road to rest, gets run over by car

A 34-year-old man working at Lim Chu Kang decided to take a break from his work and lie down on the side of a small road in a fenced-up area to use his phone.

The road was apparently a frequent spot for workers like him to rest.

However, a 60-year-old owner of a fish farm nearby, Cai Jincheng (transliteration from Chinese), did not see the worker and drove his car over the worker, according to Shin Min Daily News.

What happened

The accident occurred at around noon on Nov. 7, 2022, on a road near Block 3, Lane 6D in Lim Chu Kang.

The road is in a cordoned-off area commonly used by workers for lunchtime breaks.

Some were lying down on the road to rest at the time of the accident.

Cai drove into the area at around 12:37pm and ran over the victim with his car.

He did not see the victim.

It was only after the victim's colleagues shouted and waved at Cai when he got out of his car and realised he ran someone over.

The victim was sent to the National University Hospital of Singapore for treatment.

Fractures to multiple areas

Medical reports later show that the victim suffered multiple fractures in his right clavicle, scapula, ribs, cervical spine, ankle and other places.

There were also signs of contusion in his lungs.

He underwent several surgeries to treat his cervical spine, ankle and collarbone and was finally discharged from the hospital on Nov. 19, 2022.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was granted sick leave to recuperate but had to receive specialist outpatient treatment regularly.

Return visits were not stopped until Apr. 25, 2023, when it was judged that no further treatment was needed.

The victim's medical expenses were borne by his company.

Lawyer argued that victim should not have lied down on the road

Cai pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent act causing grievous hurt to others, Shin Min reported.

He was sentenced to one week in prison and a 12-month suspension for all cases of driving licenses.

Cai's lawyer had sought a fine for Cai, pointing out that while the victim was seriously injured, he should not have been lying on the road.

The lawyer argued that while the victim’s injuries were severe, his presence on the road was unexpected and not easily avoidable.

The defence also highlighted Cai's previously clean driving record and his efforts to assist the injured man.

However, according to Shin Min, the judge pointed out that if Cai had checked the road conditions, he would have been able to see the worker lying on the road resting in broad daylight.

