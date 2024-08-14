Back

M'sia woman receives S$36 angbao for wedding from colleagues, was 'unable to sleep' for several nights

"The question is, I treat people as VIP, but what do they treat me as?" the woman lamented.

Keyla Supharta | August 14, 2024, 09:17 PM

A woman in Malaysia took to social media about receiving what she perceived to be an unacceptable angbao amount for her wedding.

Finally threw a wedding after four years

In a post shared on Facebook, the woman shared that she had planned to host her wedding four years ago, but her plan was delayed due to Covid-19.

After twists and turns, the woman was finally able to throw a wedding in June this year.

However, the cost of goods has increased at least two to three times since the pandemic, driving the cost of her wedding higher.

She had to compromise by hosting her wedding at a different place than her initial location.

The woman also painstakingly chose her host, photographer, videographer, make-up artist, and other components of her wedding.

She and her husband narrowed down 100 people to attend the wedding, which the woman dubbed as "VIP".

"I treat people as VIP, but what do they treat me as?"

When it was time for the couple to open the wedding angbao, the woman was disappointed to realise that her current colleagues only gave her RM120 (S$36) each.

"Hello! It's 2024, is there still a banquet that costs RM120 (S$36) per person? Do you think it's still 20 years ago?" the woman wrote.

The woman added that they still needed to pay a 16 per cent tax and pay for the alcohol provided at the wedding.

"Do you think my wedding is Haidilao? I'm sure even a meal there costs more than RM120 (S$36)."

The woman said that she was unable to sleep for several nights after her wedding.

Driven by emotion, the woman added that she would not eat with these colleagues anymore.

"Don't say you want to attend (the wedding) if you can't afford it."

"Lucky I'm not your friend"

Many commenters were unable to sympathise with the woman's complaint.

Several commenters wrote: "Lucky I'm not your friend."

One commenter said: "Guess you intended to earn money from the wedding. It doesn't matter if you fail this time, do it a few more times. Pick yourself up from where you fell."

Another commenter told the woman that it's more important that the guests who came were satisfied and happy during the wedding, and not let other people pay for her happiness.

