S'porean woman, 22, admits to showing colleague's nude photos to other co-workers

Warning: This article contains content which some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

A Singaporean woman was chatting with three other colleagues at their workplace in December 2023 when she decided to show them a video containing another colleague's nude photos, knowing that they would recognise the victim.

In the same month, she also sent the video at the request of another male friend who wanted to disseminate such material to seek revenge against the victim after an argument, reported CNA.

The woman, now 22 years old, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing intimate photos or videos on Aug. 20.

To protect the victim, a gag order was extended to the accused as revealing her name may lead to the identification of the victim.

Accused and victim were former friends

At the time of the incidents, the accused was working as a student care teacher, offering after-school care for students, reported CNA.

Besides working for the same employer, the accused and the victim, both 21 at the time, were also friends who later became distant.

Sometime before December 2023, the victim's ex-boyfriend, who was friends with the accused, sent her a screen recording of his Telegram chat with the victim.

The footage contained nude photos of the victim in which her face and genitals were visible.

Her ex-boyfriend had kept those photos without the victim's consent, according to CNA.

Accused also sent footage to group chat

In addition to humiliating the victim by showing the video to their co-workers, the accused also sent the footage to a five-member group chat on Telegram in December 2023, reported CNA.

The accused did so after one of the members, her 23-year-old male friend, asked the group if they possessed any materials that would ruin the victim's reputation.

The friend sent out the request because he wanted to make a TikTok post to get back at the victim after they had an argument, according to CNA.

However, after the accused sent the footage to him, he did not end up disseminating it on TikTok.

Victim's husband alerted police in Mar. 2024

The accused's wrongdoings were uncovered approximately three months later when the victim's husband lodged a police report on his wife's behalf in March 2024.

After the accused admitted to her crime on Aug. 20, the judge called for a report to assess the accused's suitability for probation before adjourning her sentencing.

Those convicted of distributing intimate photos or videos could be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

In the accused's case, she cannot be caned as she is a woman.

Top image via Canva; image for illustration purposes only