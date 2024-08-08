S'pore woman, 35, hits girl, policewoman & 2 men in 4 separate incidents, gets 8 months & 15 weeks jail term

A 35-year-old woman in Singapore was sentenced to eight months and 15 weeks' jail on Aug. 7 after she was found guilty of hitting four people, including an 11-year-old girl, on four separate occasions between 2020 and 2022.

According to court documents, the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children who were under 18 at the time, also allegedly threatened and verbally abused child protection officers in 2022 after her children were referred to the Child Protective Service (CPS) due to safety concerns.

The accused is currently expecting her fifth child at the time of the sentencing.

Hit two men in Geylang

On Oct. 19, 2020, the woman was dining with a male companion at a restaurant in Lorong 10 Geylang at around 11:55pm.

They had been seated near a 51-year-old Singaporean man, who they later got into a dispute with over an undisclosed matter.

Her companion, the co-accused, then got up and pulled the victim out of his seat, dragged him onto the road beside the restaurant and started raining punches on him while he was on the ground.

The woman also punched and stepped on the victim's face.

She only stopped when her companion pulled her away, leaving the victim lying on the road.

A few members of the public tried to help the victim and called the police.

The victim was warded after he suffered facial fractures and injuries to the eyes, and was later discharged on Oct. 21, 2020.

The woman had also been involved in another assault in Geylang on Sep. 13, 2022.

She was with the same male companion at a back lane at Lorong 20 Geylang at around 1:44am when they attacked another man together over an undisclosed matter.

Her companion had punched and kicked the man while he was on the ground, and she also kicked him on his face.

Hit 11-year-old girl in Hougang

The woman had also slapped an 11-year-old girl after the child got into a dispute with the accused's daughter on Jun. 19, 2022 at Hougang Street 61.

The victim was the former schoolmate of the accused's daughter.

The victim had slapped and pulled the hair of the accused's daughter, but later apologised.

The woman scolded the victim upon finding out about the incident and slapped her face once at her void deck.

The victim's mother later called the police and brought her to the hospital on Jun. 20, 2022 for treatment as she had suffered some bleeding and swelling to her lips.

Hit policewoman at Cantonment Complex

On Oct. 11, 2022, the woman had assaulted a woman police officer at the Police Cantonment Complex.

She was being escorted from the lock-up facility at around 1:25am when she expressed her unhappiness at being arrested and said the police was "wasting her time".

The officer, along with her duty partner at the time, tried to calm the accused down and told her to sit down.

She then uttered expletives at the policewoman, while threatening to head butt and hit the officer with her handcuffs.

She remained aggressive despite the officers' efforts to calm her down, and later used her knee to hit the policewoman's private area while shouting at her.

Threatened and verbally abused child protection officers

The woman's children were referred to the CPS in July 2022 due to safety concerns.

On Jul. 19, 2022, a child protection officer had called the woman to arrange an interview with her.

However, the woman demanded for her children to be sent home and threatened the officer through a string of verbally abusive text messages.

On Jul. 21, 2022, she threatened to kill a teacher in her children's school via text messages.

The offender also used abusive and threatening words on a second child protection officer in November 2022.

Penalties

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on Aug. 7.

She also admitted to one count of harassment and one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

Six other charges were considered during sentencing.

The woman was also previously jailed for causing permanent injury to another woman in 2017.

Court documents indicated that details of the case cannot be revealed further as it might cause the offender to be identified.

Top photos via Canva