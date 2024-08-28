Woman, 52, charged with causing death of pedestrian, 65, while riding faulty bicycle

A 52-year-old woman was charged on Aug. 28 with causing the death of a pedestrian, 65, while riding her faulty bicycle along Martaban Road towards Balestier Road.

Li Lanying, a Chinese National, had ridden the bicycle despite knowing that it was not in serviceable condition, according to charge sheets seen by Mothership.

She is facing one count of causing death by a negligent act, not amounting to culpable homicide.

What happened

On Mar. 8, 2023, at about 9:07 pm, Li was riding her bicycle along the single-lane 2-way road of Martaban Road towards Balestier Road.

She had known that her bicycle had faulty rear brakes and was not in serviceable condition.

This led to a fatal collision with a pedestrian who was crossing the road from Li's left.

No indication of how she will plea

Li has not yet indicated how she will plead, according to CNA.

She reportedly appeared emotional during the proceedings and mentioned that her situation back home was "bad."

Although she was offered bail set at S$15,000, she indicated that she does not have a Singaporean bailor.

Her pre-trial conference is scheduled for September.

Top photo from Google Maps