Tourist rides motorised luggage on busy Bangkok road

She had another luggage in tow.

Khine Zin Htet | August 27, 2024, 02:11 PM

A woman was seen riding a motorised luggage on a busy road in Bangkok.

A TikTok video of the woman posted by user wutthina55 has amassed over 2 million views.

@wutthina55 โอ้ย หน้ารัก555 ขับขี่ปลอดภัยนะครับ ✅📍🩷#คนไทยรู้ทัน ♬ คันนี้500เเรงม้า - five_pnp

Casually riding

In the video, the woman can be seen casually using her phone while riding the luggage on the busy road.

Gif via wutthina55/TikTok

This was on the left lane of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near Don Mueang International Airport.

She was not wearing a helmet and even had a second luggage in tow.

Gif via wutthina55/TikTok

She was also captured lane-splitting.

Suitcase not a vehicle: Thai police

Thai police said in a statement that a suitcase is not considered a vehicle and thus cannot be legally used on public roads, according to Nation Thailand.

Using a non-vehicle on a public road is also considered “blocking the traffic”, police added.

Investigations later revealed that the woman was a tourist who left the country on Aug. 22.

Top photos from wutthina55/TikTok

