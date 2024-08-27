Tourist rides motorised luggage on busy Bangkok road

A woman was seen riding a motorised luggage on a busy road in Bangkok.

A TikTok video of the woman posted by user wutthina55 has amassed over 2 million views.

Casually riding

In the video, the woman can be seen casually using her phone while riding the luggage on the busy road.

This was on the left lane of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near Don Mueang International Airport.

She was not wearing a helmet and even had a second luggage in tow.

She was also captured lane-splitting.

Suitcase not a vehicle: Thai police

Thai police said in a statement that a suitcase is not considered a vehicle and thus cannot be legally used on public roads, according to Nation Thailand.

Using a non-vehicle on a public road is also considered “blocking the traffic”, police added.

Investigations later revealed that the woman was a tourist who left the country on Aug. 22.

Top photos from wutthina55/TikTok