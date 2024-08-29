Woman, 33, arrested after she allegedly tried to grab ICA officer's firearm at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after she allegedly attempted to reach for the firearm of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer on Aug. 27 afternoon.

She will be charged in court with attempted unlawful possession of firearms on Aug. 29, said the Singapore Police Force in an Aug. 28 news release.

What happened

According to the police, they received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 3:40pm on Aug. 27.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused arrived at the checkpoint after being denied entry into Malaysia.

Upon arrival, she was referred to the ICA Duty Office for secondary checks.

However, as the accused was being interviewed, she attempted to reach for the ICA officer's firearm, resulting in her being "immediately placed under arrest".

Those convicted of attempted unlawful possession of firearms could be jailed for between five and 10 years and given at least six strokes of the cane.

However, in the accused's case, she cannot be caned as she is a woman.

Top image via Google Maps