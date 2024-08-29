Back

Woman, 33, arrested after she allegedly tried to grab ICA officer's firearm at Woodlands Checkpoint

She will be charged with attempted unlawful possession of firearms on Aug. 29.

Winnie Li | August 29, 2024, 12:06 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after she allegedly attempted to reach for the firearm of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer on Aug. 27 afternoon.

She will be charged in court with attempted unlawful possession of firearms on Aug. 29, said the Singapore Police Force in an Aug. 28 news release.

What happened

According to the police, they received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 3:40pm on Aug. 27.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused arrived at the checkpoint after being denied entry into Malaysia.

Upon arrival, she was referred to the ICA Duty Office for secondary checks.

However, as the accused was being interviewed, she attempted to reach for the ICA officer's firearm, resulting in her being "immediately placed under arrest".

Those convicted of attempted unlawful possession of firearms could be jailed for between five and 10 years and given at least six strokes of the cane.

However, in the accused's case, she cannot be caned as she is a woman.

Top image via Google Maps

Brown turtle, possibly from vulnerable species, wanders onto Jurong East footpath & later removed by member of public

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to keep and take any wildlife without the written approval of the Director-General.

August 28, 2024, 10:57 PM

Sprinkler accidentally triggered at Capitol S’pore, tenant facing up to S$80,000 of damages

A tenant said that the sprinklers had gone off twice that day.

August 28, 2024, 07:41 PM

MBS bans veteran ex-employee, now working for RWS, for allegedly poaching high-rollers

Issued a persona non grata notice.

August 28, 2024, 06:30 PM

30 football fields worth of roads to be converted to bus lanes, cycle paths & event spaces along North-South Corridor

The master plan provides proposals for how to use the 30 football fields worth of road space freed up by the NSC.

August 28, 2024, 06:12 PM

Woman, 52, charged with causing death of pedestrian, 65, while riding faulty bicycle

She did not indicate how she would plead.

August 28, 2024, 06:00 PM

Today to merge with CNA & become its digital weekend magazine from Oct. 1, 2024

The merger will not result in staff cuts, as all Today staff will be offered roles in CNA.

August 28, 2024, 05:50 PM

British Hainan to close Joo Chiat outlet in Feb. 2025

They are moving out due to the building's redevelopment plans.

August 28, 2024, 05:06 PM

S'pore man, 51, locks himself in Beach Road HDB flat, police break down door to stop him from harming himself

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 28, 2024, 04:52 PM

KFC S'pore Cheesy Zinger Meltz returning from Sep. 4, 2024

It's back!!!!

August 28, 2024, 04:46 PM

S'porean man, 54, cycled nude on Lazarus Island & flashed female students at NUS, NTU

The judge called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

August 28, 2024, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.