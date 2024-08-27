Woman, 42, arrested in Bukit Batok for alleged import & sale of fake apparel, clothes worth over S$142,000 seized

A 42-year-old woman in Singapore was arrested in Bukit Batok for her alleged involvement in importing and selling counterfeit goods.

In a news release on Aug. 27, the police said that over 14,200 pieces of trademark-infringing clothes worth over S$142,000, were seized during raids from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2024.

14,200 pieces of fake apparel found

Police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department had acted on a tip-off from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and a referral from Singapore Customs.

Multiple raids were conducted concurrently, near Bukit Batok West Ave 6 and Bukit Batok Street 22.

The woman was arrested and a consignment of purported trademark-infringing apparel including 14,200 pieces of clothing was seized.

The goods have an estimated street value of more than S$142,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Top photos by the Singapore Police Force