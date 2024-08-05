'Wicked' the musical coming to S'pore in Mar. 2025

It's time to try defying gravity — because the popular Broadway musical "Wicked" is flying to Singapore's shores.

A prequel to Dorothy's adventures in The Wizard of Oz, the musical covers the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda: the Wicked Witch of the West (who gets crushed underneath the house), and the Good Witch of the South, respectively.

The musical counts some of theatre's biggest show tunes among its musical numbers, including "Popular" and "Defying Gravity".

It will be shown at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in March 2025.

Ticketing details

There are four ways for you to get tickets:

Waitlist

If you want first dibs, a waitlist for the tickets is now open till Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 here.

Waitlist subscribers will get 15 per cent off ticket prices during the pre-sale from Aug. 13, 10am, to Aug. 18, 11:59pm.

Klook presale

Klook members will get 15 per cent off tickets from Aug. 13, 12pm, to Aug. 18, 11:59pm.

Tickets will be sold on Klook.

UOB presale

UOB cardmembers in Singapore and ASEAN will get exclusive priority access on Klook from Aug. 12, 10am.

They will also be able to purchase tickets from Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Sistic from Aug. 13, 10am.

During both presales, UOB cardmembers will get 20 per cent off tickets for all categories with Dress Circle Access.

Public sale

The public sale will commence on Aug. 16, 10am via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, Sistic, and Klook.

UOB members will get 15 per cent off ticket prices from Aug. 19.

