Back

'Wicked' the musical coming to S'pore in Mar. 2025

Defyyyying graaaaavity.

Ilyda Chua | August 05, 2024, 12:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

It's time to try defying gravity — because the popular Broadway musical "Wicked" is flying to Singapore's shores.

A prequel to Dorothy's adventures in The Wizard of Oz, the musical covers the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda: the Wicked Witch of the West (who gets crushed underneath the house), and the Good Witch of the South, respectively.

The musical counts some of theatre's biggest show tunes among its musical numbers, including "Popular" and "Defying Gravity".

It will be shown at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in March 2025.

Photo from Base Asia

Ticketing details

There are four ways for you to get tickets:

Waitlist

If you want first dibs, a waitlist for the tickets is now open till Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 here.

Waitlist subscribers will get 15 per cent off ticket prices during the pre-sale from Aug. 13, 10am, to Aug. 18, 11:59pm.

Klook presale

Klook members will get 15 per cent off tickets from Aug. 13, 12pm, to Aug. 18, 11:59pm.

Tickets will be sold on Klook.

UOB presale

UOB cardmembers in Singapore and ASEAN will get exclusive priority access on Klook from Aug. 12, 10am.

They will also be able to purchase tickets from Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Sistic from Aug. 13, 10am.

During both presales, UOB cardmembers will get 20 per cent off tickets for all categories with Dress Circle Access.

Public sale

The public sale will commence on Aug. 16, 10am via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, Sistic, and Klook.

UOB members will get 15 per cent off ticket prices from Aug. 19.

Top image from Base Asia

Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, reportedly has fled the country

The country's Chief of Army is reported in talks to form an interim government.

August 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

Why I think the west deserves places like S’pore EXPO more than the east

West side best side?

August 05, 2024, 06:04 PM

Waterbomb S'pore to proceed 'as planned' as police investigate co-organiser Evergreen & CEO David Yong

Yong was arrested and charged with the offence of falsification of accounts.

August 05, 2024, 05:41 PM

'We will continue to work tirelessly so all our workers can have better lives & livelihood': NTUC

NTUC reaffirms its social mission In response to the public discussion about Income's acquisition deal.

August 05, 2024, 05:35 PM

M'sia ringgit strengthens, reaches RM3.353 to S$1

Ringgit surges most since 2015.

August 05, 2024, 05:12 PM

Tourist complains of rats in Geylang hotel room, hotel staff gives rat traps

Their pillowcases were also mouldy and stained with blood.

August 05, 2024, 04:53 PM

S'pore man charged extra 20¢ for takeaway despite bringing own cup at Bishan coffee shop

Not very environmentally-friendly.

August 05, 2024, 04:18 PM

S'pore influencer does baby's gender reveal using lion dance

It's a boy.

August 05, 2024, 04:07 PM

NTUC Enterprise & Income Insurance respond to ex-CEO's open letter on Allianz buying homegrown insurer

In raising objections, Tan cast aspersions which are "not well-founded" and "unfair".

August 05, 2024, 03:28 PM

Tarp at Kampung Admiralty collapses in heavy rain, 'waterfall' descends on SkillsFuture Festival

Don't rain on their parade. I mean, festival.

August 05, 2024, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.