POV: Waterbomb S'pore Day 1 with Kwon Eunbi, Jessi, Jay Park & more

The very first Waterbomb in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | August 24, 2024, 07:57 PM

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 kicked off on Aug. 24.

This is the first time that the two-day music festival is taking place in Singapore.

The Singapore edition of the music festival features regional and Korean acts including Alyph, Nicole Chen and Kid Milli.

Here are highlights from day one of the music festival, from our point of view:

Kid Milli

South Korean rapper Kid Milli took the stage at 5pm and performed "S/S".

The song featured fellow Korean artiste Dean, and was a treat for the spectators as it was only released a few days prior.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Kwon Eunbi

Next on stage was Kwon Eunbi, a Korean solo artist who has been dubbed the "queen of Waterbomb".

The bubbly singer performed the aptly-titled "Underwater", among other songs.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Viviz

K-pop girl group Viviz appeared on stage to rousing screams from fans.

The trio had the crowd singing along to songs like "Untie" and "Love Love Love".

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Sandara Park

It was Sandara Park's turn to perform at around 7:20pm.

Blackjacks were given a great show as she performed a medley of 2NE1 songs including "Falling in Love", "I am the Best", "Come Back Home" and "Go Away".

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Jessi

Captivating the crowd with her provocative and cheeky personality was Jessi.

She sang crowd favourites like “Gucci” and “Zoom”.

She also teased that she was going to drop some new music soon, and said Singapore has her heart.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Rain

Rain dazzled the crowd with classic hits such as "Hip Song", "It's Raining" and "Rainism", showing the crowd he's still got it after all these years.

He also said that he "really loves Singapore" when he was growing up.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Jay Park

Jay Park closed out day 1 by bringing two other guests on stage – local rapper Shigga Shay and South Korean rapper Koala.

Singing hit songs like "Ganadara" and "All I Wanna Do", he concluded the night by tearing his shirt off during "Mommae" to shrill cheers of the crowd.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

This is live coverage of Waterbomb Singapore 2024. This article will be updated as the event goes on.

Mothership is the Official Digital Media Partner of WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024.

Top photo by Mothership

