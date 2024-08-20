Back

Warabimochi Kamakura to open 4th outlet at JEM on Aug. 23

No need to make the journey downtown.

Natalie Ong | August 20, 2024, 06:53 PM

For fans of warabi mochi living in the west, you’re in luck.

The popular mochi chain Warabimochi Kamakura is set to open its fourth outlet at JEM on Aug. 23, 2024.

This adds to its three existing locations at One Holland Village, Taste Orchard and Ngee Ann City.

New drink alert

To mark the grand opening, a new and exclusive Mango Yogurt Warabimochi Drink will be unveiled at its JEM outlet.

It comprises chewy warabi mochi, mango and a swirl of whipped cream.

The drink will be available in two sizes, small and medium, at S$7.90 and S$9.90 respectively.

However, this drink is limited to 80 cups per day, so do bear that in mind to avoid disappointment.

The full menu from the other outlets will also be available at this outlet, such as Strawberry Yogurt & Strawberry Milk, Asakawa-en Matcha, Tenku No Hojicha.

The Strawberry Yogurt & Strawberry Milk drink will also be limited to 80 cups a day.

Opening promotion

Additionally, customers can enjoy a special opening promotion of two free pieces of warabi mochi with a purchase of a 10-piece box, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.

In order to redeem the free mochi, one must:

  1. Follow @kamakura_singapore on Instagram or TikTok.

  2. Have signed up with Warabimochi Kamakura at https://bit.ly/kamakuraJEMopening.

This is limited to two redemptions per customer. Terms and conditions apply.

5th outlet in the works?

It appears that Warabimochi Kamakura is also expanding into the heartlands.

Mothership has also spotted what seems to be its fifth outlet, located at Waterway Point in Punggol. Based on the hoarding, it is slated to open in October later this year.

There goes my diet.

Warabimochi Kamakura JEM

Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, JEM, #B1-K25, Singapore 608549

Opening date: Aug. 23, 2024

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9:30pm, daily

