S'pore needs to be open, but maintain 'shared overlapping values': Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke at the 75th anniversary of the National University of Singapore Student's Union on Aug. 4.

During the speech he warned of a more divided world, saying that Singapore would need to find ways to remain open and maintain its identity despite that.

Vivian began by paying tribute to the NUSSU, adding that it was through the NUSSU that he had met his wife, and that he was always glad to speak at the event.

Deteriorating strategic global situation

Vivian recounted the speech that he gave to the NUSSU five years ago, where he said that young Singaporeans had a strong sense of national identity and collective destiny; that they wanted a real stake in Singapore and a sense of ownership; and that Singapore needed a enduring commitment to social mobility, and a sense of equality of opportunity.

In the time since that speech, the world had experienced a global pandemic, and was also facing a deteriorating strategic global situation, with a deep strategic rivalry and lack of strategic trust between the United States and China.

He said that both superpowers wanted to retain or attain primacy in the world, and might be willing to do so at all cost.

In this situation, every measure or countermeasure taken by one party is viewed as a potential threat requiring precautions, and risks setting off a very dangerous escalatory spiral.

Vivian had spent a considerable amount of time visiting both countries, noting that he met both China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the past week.

Singapore had benefited from its relationship with both, from the “Pax Americana” and resultant economic infrastructure, but also from the reform and opening of China since 1978.

Singapore was able to do so because it had successfully positioned or pre-positioned itself to take advantage of large global currents.

But if these two superpowers or poles were to diverge and decouple, Singapore could end up with the worst of both worlds, if it was not careful .

The centre cannot hold

Vivian then quoted the William Butler Yeats poem “The Second Coming”, drawing attention to two lines in particular.

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity

Vivian said the lines were eerily scary, and drew attention to similarities between the present moment and the aftermath of the First World War.

Fracture

Vivian also lamented the fracturing of societies, and the increase in extremism and polarisation.

“It's almost as if people are living in alternate universes," he said.

Vivian noted the challenges of the future, such as climate change, and the advent of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, amongst others.

He concluded that the world cannot continue with business as usual.

Three things

Vivian said that for Singapore to cope with these changes, there were three things it needed to take note of.

First, Singapore needs to remain open, and take advantage of investments in first world infrastructure and connectivity, such as its ports and airports and digital connectivity, that it had made over the years.

Given the state of the world, it was more important to be even more open.

It was not possible to put a “great wall around Singapore”, and isolate Singapore from competition, global trends, or technological revolution .

But even as Singapore remained open, it still needed to maintain its identity, unity and cohesion.

There must be “shared overlapping values, perspective, identity and bonds”, as well a collective accountability and collective “sense of a future”.

And thirdly, in a future increasingly dominated by AI, people needed to find their place, particularly in the context of university education.

“It is about the question and not the answer. It is about the application, and not just the esoteric, intellectual stimulation.”

Top image via NUSSU Video & Photographic Committee