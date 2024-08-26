S'pore wushu athletes Zeanne Law & Vera Tan win gold at World Taijiquan Championships

Singapore wushu athletes Zeanne Law and Vera Tan clinched gold and bronze at the World Taijiquan Championships on Aug. 25.

Law, 18, and Tan, 26, had competed in the women’s optional taijiquan at the championships, held at the OCBC Arena.

It was hosted by the International Wushu Federation (IWUF) and organised by the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Association.

Scores

Competing against Brunei's Basma Lackhar, Law clinched a gold with a score of 9.700 against Lackhar's 9.686 score.

Tan, who placed third and clinched a bronze medal, scored 9.656.

They competed under the Optional Taijiquan C-A&B category.

According to the IWUF, Optional Taijiquan, Taijijian and Taijishan routines are required to be performed with accompanying music.

0.5 points will be deducted for routines performed without musical accompaniment or those which use music with lyrics and/ or vocalisation.

The Optional Taijiquan routine lasts between three to four minutes each in total.

Past achievements

Law was named the 2023 Wushu Taolu Rising Star of the Year in January 2024 by the IWUF.

She debuted at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games in 2021 at 16 years old, placing in the fourth and sixth positions for her taijiquan and taijijian events respectively.

Tan had won a bronze medal in 2022 for taijijian combined in the World Games.

She had also placed fourth for women's taijiquan in the 2019 World Wushu Championships apart from participating in the 2019 SEA Games in taijijian and taijiquan, placing fourth and sixth respectively.

Top photos via International Wushu Federation (IWUF)/Facebook