Woman, 96, evacuated after van crashed into her Upper Thomson house

It was believed to have self-skidded.

Daniel Seow | August 26, 2024, 02:59 PM

A van crashed through a fence in an Upper Thomson residential estate and into the side of a house.

Police confirmed with Mothership that the accident took place on Aug. 23 (Friday) at around 9:40am.

The van is believed to have self-skidded at the junction of Sin Ming Road and Jalan Minggu, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The crash

A Shin Min Daily News reporter at the scene observed that a white Toyota van had mounted the pavement and crashed into a two-storey semi-detached house.

Image from Shin Min Daily News.

The front of the van was badly damaged with fluid leaking onto the ground, Shin Min reported.

The van was also observed to have knocked down an iron arch next to the house, a green fence surrounding it, and a row of potted plants.

There was initially an iron arch beside the house and a green fence encircling it. Image from Google Street View.

The 42-year-old driver involved told Shin Min that he was in the area to pick up employees when he nearly missed his turn at the junction.

He said that when turning, he did not estimate the distance correctly so he ended up skidding and crashing into the house.

The driver added that he was uninjured from the crash.

The van was towed away at about 12pm.

Woman, 96, evacuated from house amidst petrol leak

A family member residing at the house told Shin Min that only their 96-year-old grandmother and two foreign domestic workers were at home at the time of the incident.

Once notified, he immediately rushed to the scene to bring her to a separate Ang Mo Kio residence where she would stay temporarily.

He said only the fences and flower pots were damaged, and given that no one was injured, it was not a big issue.

A 47-year-old neighbour surnamed Du (transliteration) told Shin Min that she once the accident happened, she rushed to the scene to help the elderly lady living there, who uses a walking frame to get around.

Du said the elderly lady would occasionally walk around in the yard, and her maids would hang clothes there, but thankfully no one was outside that morning.

Du added that as petrol had leaked everywhere, she and the elderly lady's two domestic workers had to work together to lay cardboard on the floor so she could step on it and evacuate from the house.

Van driver, 42, assisting with investigations

The police confirmed with Mothership that a male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

