Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, as vice presidential running mate: CNN cites 'multiple sources'

The VP of the US has selected the man who could become the next VP of the US.

Tan Min-Wei | August 06, 2024, 08:52 PM

Kamala Harris, incumbent vice president of the United States and presumptive presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, has picked Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, as her running mate.

CNN reported the news of Harris's decision on Aug. 6 (Singapore time), citing "multiple sources."

They will now face former president and republican candidate Donald Trump, and his VP candidate JD Vance, senator from Ohio.

The replacements

Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee after the 82-year-old incumbent president Joe Biden stepped down.

Biden had long faced worries of being too old for a second term, and after a series of stumbles which were perceived to be age related, and pressure from senior members of his own party eventually convinced him to hand over the to 59-year-old Harris.

As Harris was already declared to be his vice presidential candidate, she has been able to take over his campaign, with the support and funding that has come along with it.

She has also managed to revitalise the Democratic effort. Where Biden had been trailing in the opinion polls, she has managed to return the contest to a tie, even leading in some polls.

Now she has announced Walz as her VP pick, and will hope that his inclusion will expand her favourability in a tricky election.

Tim Walz

Tim Walz is the 60-year-old Governor of Minnesota, a position he has held since 2019.

Walz is seen as a darling of the Democratic Party’s liberal factions, with a strong record of progressive legislation that he can point to.

Despite having a relatively small majority in the state, Walz has passed laws giving students free breakfasts and lunches, as well as protecting abortion rights.

The hope is that he will appeal to voters from the Midwest, but the concern would be that he would turn off moderate voters.

A more aesthetic concern is that Walz looks older than his years, and that it might bring to mind concerns about Biden’s age, despite the fact that he is 22 years his junior.

What is less of a concern is how his state will vote, having been a reliable backer of Democratic presidential candidates since 1976, according to 270towin.

Convention

Harris is likely to begin to campaign with her new VP pick immediately, even as she prepares for the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.

There she will be confirmed as the Democratic nominee, and will fully lay out her pitch to be the president of the United States.

Top image via Tim Walz Facebook page.

