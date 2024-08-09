Back

URA chairman Peter Ho, 70, receives top honour at National Day Award

Ho has contributed significantly to Singapore for over 50 year, especially as a public servant for more than three decades.

Keyla Supharta | August 09, 2024, 07:08 PM

The chairman of Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Peter Ho received one of Singapore's top national honours for this year's National Day Award.

Ho, 70, was awarded the Order of Nila Utama (with High Distinction), according to a full list of 2024 National Day Award recipients published on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website.

The last person to be awarded the Order of Nila Utama (With High Distinction) was former minister Lim Chee Onn in 2019.

50 years of service

Ho has contributed significantly to Singapore for over 50 years, especially as a public servant for more than three decades.

He served as the Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretary at ministries such as the PMO, Foreign Affairs, and Defence.

After his retirement in 2010, Ho continued to contribute to the country.

This includes serving as the URA chairman, a member of the National Research Foundation Board, founding chairman of the Social Science Research Council, chairman of the National Gallery of Singapore, and a senior adviser to the Centre for Strategic Futures.

Ho was awarded the Distinguished Service Order in 2016.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Singapore for the past 50 years," said Ho, as quoted by CNA.

He added:

"In this long journey, I have had the privilege of working with many colleagues who have shared the vision of building a nation that is competitive, secure and culturally vibrant."

6,774 people received National Day Honours this year

A total of 6,774 individuals in 21 award categories received the National Day Honours this year.

Out of these 6,774 individuals, six received the Distinguished Service Order.

They are:

  • Jennie Chua, chairman of the Woodlands Health development board committee and Vanguard Healthcare

  • Hsieh Fu Hua, chairman of the National University Health System and National University of Singapore Board of Trustees

  • Peter Ong Boon Kwee, former chairman of Enterprise Singapore and former head of the civil service

  • Syed Hassan Syed Mohammad Salim Al-Attas, member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights

  • Phillip Tan Eng Seong, chairman of Yellow Ribbon Singapore

  • Teo Ming Kian, chairman of ST Engineering and former director of Temasek

Meanwhile, seven individuals received the Meritorious Service Medal.

They are:

  • Edward D'Silva, former chairman of Public Hygiene Council

  • Lee Chuan Seng, chairman of National Environment Agency

  • Richard Lim Cherng Yih, chairman of Synapxe and Energy Market Authority

  • Niam Chiang Meng, chairman of Gardens by the Bay

  • Pang Kin Keong, Home Affairs permanent secretary

  • Tan Eng Chye, president of National University of Singapore

  • Wong Siew Hoong, advisor and former director-general of Education

National Day Award

The National Day Award is a means of recognising various forms of merit and service to Singapore.

The first national awards were established in 1962.

The NDA has strict criteria and an elaborate system of nomination and short-listing award winners.

The process usually takes four to five months of nomination, consideration, and approval by the president of Singapore before the winners are announced.

Top image via NUS and PMO

