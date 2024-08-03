Back

Popular Japanese izakaya with waitlists in Hong Kong opens 1st outlet in S'pore

Oishii.

Fasiha Nazren | August 03, 2024, 06:17 PM

Japanese izakaya eatery Uoharu has opened its first outlet in Singapore.

Less-than-perfect produce

Uoharu is known for using cosmetic imperfect produce from Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan. This includes undersized fish, scratched scallops, and crabs with miscounted legs, for example.

Located within the Central Business District,  the outlet in Singapore will continue to use similar produce purchased directly from Toyosu Market.

It also boasts a space with a total seating capacity of 70 pax, decorated with Japanese elements like wooden flooring and low tables.

Photo courtesy of Uoharu.

Photo courtesy of Uoharu.

The eatery also has a nightly Katsuo Warayaki Show, a fiery showcase of traditional straw-roasting and grilling of dishes.

After every show, customers can look forward to complimentary sampling portions of grilled bonito fish.

@mothership.nova Uoharu 📍: 2 Central Boulevard, 01-16, S018916 ⏰: Mondays to Saturdays, 11am to 3pm & 5:30pm to 10pm 🍴: Bagna Cauda S$3 Baguette Toast With Cream Cheese & Maple Syrup S$7.80 Potato Salad With Smoked Mackerel & Egg S$7.80 Akira Smoked Radish With Cream Cheese S$10.80 Japanese-Style Thick Fried Tofu S$6.80 Squid With Squid Liver Sauce S$16.80 U.S. Beef Short Rib With Bone S$32.80 Homemade Snow Crab Croquette Rice S$29.80 Soba With Karasumi S$20.80 Homemade Japanese Pumpkin Crème Brulee S$8.80 Baguette Ice Cream Sandwich (Matcha) S$6.80 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #japan #izakaya #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #japanese #japanesefood #foodfestontiktok ♬ Chk Chk Boom - Stray Kids

Here's a look at what we tried:

Baguette Toast With Cream Cheese & Maple Syrup (S$7.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Potato Salad With Smoked Mackerel & Egg (S$7.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Akita Smoked Radish With Cream Cheese (S$10.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Japanese-Style Thick Fried Tofu (S$6.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Squid With Squid Liver Sauce (S$16.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

U.S. Beef Short Rib With Bone (S$32.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Homemade Snow Crab Croquette Rice (S$29.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Baguette Ice Cream Sandwich (S$6.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Other outlets

Apart from Singapore, Uoharu has two other overseas outposts in Hong Kong.

According to a press release, the guestlist waiting times at Uoharu's Hong Kong outlets span about a month on average.

Uoharu Singapore

2 Central Boulevard, #01-16, Singapore 018916

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Uoharu and Reinald Goh.

