Popular Japanese izakaya with waitlists in Hong Kong opens 1st outlet in S'pore

Japanese izakaya eatery Uoharu has opened its first outlet in Singapore.

Less-than-perfect produce

Uoharu is known for using cosmetic imperfect produce from Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan. This includes undersized fish, scratched scallops, and crabs with miscounted legs, for example.

Located within the Central Business District, the outlet in Singapore will continue to use similar produce purchased directly from Toyosu Market.

It also boasts a space with a total seating capacity of 70 pax, decorated with Japanese elements like wooden flooring and low tables.

The eatery also has a nightly Katsuo Warayaki Show, a fiery showcase of traditional straw-roasting and grilling of dishes.

After every show, customers can look forward to complimentary sampling portions of grilled bonito fish.

Here's a look at what we tried:

Baguette Toast With Cream Cheese & Maple Syrup (S$7.80++)

Potato Salad With Smoked Mackerel & Egg (S$7.80++)

Akita Smoked Radish With Cream Cheese (S$10.80++)

Japanese-Style Thick Fried Tofu (S$6.80++)

Squid With Squid Liver Sauce (S$16.80++)

U.S. Beef Short Rib With Bone (S$32.80++)

Homemade Snow Crab Croquette Rice (S$29.80++)

Baguette Ice Cream Sandwich (S$6.80++)

Other outlets

Apart from Singapore, Uoharu has two other overseas outposts in Hong Kong.

According to a press release, the guestlist waiting times at Uoharu's Hong Kong outlets span about a month on average.

Uoharu Singapore

2 Central Boulevard, #01-16, Singapore 018916

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Uoharu and Reinald Goh.