Halloween Horror Nights 2024 to have haunted house by Jackson Wang's streetwear label

This year's edition of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) will take place from Sep. 27 to Nov. 2, 2024.

The event will feature four haunted houses.

One of these haunted houses includes the Under the Castle haunted house, created in collaboration with celebrity Jackson Wang's streetwear label Team Wang design.

The haunted house will feature the brand's characters like Pumpkie and Spookie.

Here's a short description of the haunted house:

"As guests venture into the Under the Castle haunted house, they will uncover the sinister secrets of the cursed castle, which lures its victims with a ghostly green glow each year on Halloween night. Guests brave enough to face the evil within will find out if they can escape the terror or be trapped Under the Castle forever. Amidst the screams, fans of Jackson Wang should also keep their eyes peeled for easter eggs including iconic looks from his Magic Man album."

Top image from Resorts World Sentosa and @jacksonwang862g7 on Instagram.