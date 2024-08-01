Turkish Olympic shooter, 51, wins silver with hand in pocket & no fancy gear

While 31-year-old Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji stole the show with her "badass" get-up, a Turkish 10m air pistol mixed team was also in the spotlight.

Limited gear

With left hand casually tucked in his pocket and loose white national shirt donning his body, 51-year-old Yusuf Dikeç kept a relaxed pose as he picked his shots at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While many of his competitors showed up with specialised lenses, eye covers, and ear protection for the competition, Dikeç proved that less is more with limited gear.

This is what you call aura 🇹🇷 51-year-old Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey shows up without any specialist equipment for shooting, looking like he just came out of the crowd and gave it a go… he just casually took home silver at the Olympics 🫡#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/StdX3U6j26 — Umay (@UmayFb1907) July 31, 2024

Silver medal

With just regular prescription glasses and earplugs, Dikeç and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, clinched the silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event.

Competitors typically show up with gear for their eyes and ears to aid accuracy.

A comment on X in response to this image read: "Nah this is crazy I know a trained assassin when I see one."

The silver medallist has supposedly put out a statement:

The 51-year-old Turkish athlete Yusuf Dikeç makes a statement about going viral for competing at the Olympics without specialized equipment and winning a silver medal.



“I did not need special equipment. I'm a natural, a natural shooter” pic.twitter.com/cTF6dJ2yD5 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 1, 2024

Rawdogging since 2011

Clips from his past competitions revealed that the man has been shooting "rawdog" style as far back as 2011.

Top image via @PicturesFoIder/X and @istanbulhouse2024 and @yusufdikecofficial/Instagram