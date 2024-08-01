Back

Turkish Olympic shooter, 51, wins silver with hand in pocket & no fancy gear

Main character energy.

Keyla Supharta | August 01, 2024, 04:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

While 31-year-old Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji stole the show with her "badass" get-up, a Turkish 10m air pistol mixed team was also in the spotlight.

Limited gear

With left hand casually tucked in his pocket and loose white national shirt donning his body, 51-year-old Yusuf Dikeç kept a relaxed pose as he picked his shots at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While many of his competitors showed up with specialised lenses, eye covers, and ear protection for the competition, Dikeç proved that less is more with limited gear.

Silver medal

With just regular prescription glasses and earplugs, Dikeç and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, clinched the silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Istanbul House (@istanbulhouse2024)

Competitors typically show up with gear for their eyes and ears to aid accuracy.

A comment on X in response to this image read: "Nah this is crazy I know a trained assassin when I see one."

The silver medallist has supposedly put out a statement:

Rawdogging since 2011

Clips from his past competitions revealed that the man has been shooting "rawdog" style as far back as 2011.

Top image via @PicturesFoIder/X and @istanbulhouse2024 and @yusufdikecofficial/Instagram

M'sian man finds 2 shirtless men with his 2 domestic workers in their room with his baby

His baby was sleeping in the same room.

August 01, 2024, 05:57 PM

MND issues correction direction to propery agent for false statements about Ethnic Integration Policy

MND pointed out that the property agent benefited from the Ethnic Integration Policy.

August 01, 2024, 05:22 PM

American gymnast rips off glasses like Clark Kent & secures first medal for US in 16 years

Sleeper agent.

August 01, 2024, 04:42 PM

S'porean man, 70, gropes taxi driver's private parts in road rage altercation

No chill.

August 01, 2024, 03:31 PM

Mister Donut & Ya Kun Kaya Toast collaborate to launch kaya & kopi-flavoured doughnuts

Shiok.

August 01, 2024, 02:57 PM

Results for Pope Francis' S'pore mass ticket ballot out on Aug. 5

Results can be checked via the myCatholicSG website.

August 01, 2024, 02:46 PM

Construction of Jurong Lake District MRT station to start in 4th quarter of 2024

It would be ready in 2032 as part of six new stations forming Phase 2 of the Cross Island Line.

August 01, 2024, 02:35 PM

Kim Lim donates groceries & household essentials to elderly Boon Lay residents

To celebrate her birthday.

August 01, 2024, 02:05 PM

Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut opens third outlet at Singpost Centre on Aug. 2, offers up to 23% off until Aug. 4

Delicious.

August 01, 2024, 01:57 PM

Man kills another man in Indonesia over whether chicken or egg came first

He stabbed the victim 15 times.

August 01, 2024, 01:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.