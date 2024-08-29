Tsujiri Premium in Holland Village erroneously refunds diners due to glitch, asks for money back

After dining at a Tsujiri Premium in Holland Village, one customer was surprised to find out that she had been issued a refund for her food, despite not asking for one.

The Mothership reader, Gee Zee, shared that she received an email from the chain's POS vendor, Singapore DataHub, informing her of the "erroneous" transaction.

She initially thought it was a scam, but discovered its credibility upon checking her bank account.

A request for return of refund

On Jun. 16, Gee Zee visited the cafe at One Holland Village and ordered a matcha soft serve amounting to S$8.15.

Some two months later, when the dining experience was all but forgotten, she opened her email to find an unexpected reminder of her dessert.

In the email dated Aug. 27, Singapore DataHub flagged that the S$8.15 had been "erroneously refunded" to her bank account.

"As this is a valid payment for a purchase made, we kindly request your assistance in reversing the erroneous refund by necessary payment to SGDataHub," the email stated.

Attached was the receipt of her purchase.

It was a technical glitch

The email also contained an approval letter from the director of Ameiz Holdings, which owns Tsujiri.

Dated Jul. 30, the note was made out to all "valued customers".

It explained that the cafe's payment system experienced a "technical glitch" from Jun. 14 to 27, 2024, and authorised Singapore DataHub to retrieve the refunds.

The notice did not state the deadline for the returns, or if any action would be taken against those who chose not to return the refund.

Gee Zee has since transferred back the S$8.15 to Tsujiri via PayNow.

She said post-refund-refund:

"I understand that Tsujiri and Singapore DataHub had to communicate in a proper tone, but I would appreciate if the message could have been broadcasted on their platforms publicly, so that it would have been easier to confirm and check that it was not a scam."

Mothership has reached out to Tsujiri and SG DataHub for comment.

Top image via Google Maps