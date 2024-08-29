Back

Tsujiri Premium in Holland Village erroneously refunds diners due to glitch, asks for money back

A re-refund, if you will.

Julia Yee | August 29, 2024, 11:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After dining at a Tsujiri Premium in Holland Village, one customer was surprised to find out that she had been issued a refund for her food, despite not asking for one.

The Mothership reader, Gee Zee, shared that she received an email from the chain's POS vendor, Singapore DataHub, informing her of the "erroneous" transaction.

She initially thought it was a scam, but discovered its credibility upon checking her bank account.

A request for return of refund

On Jun. 16, Gee Zee visited the cafe at One Holland Village and ordered a matcha soft serve amounting to S$8.15.

Some two months later, when the dining experience was all but forgotten, she opened her email to find an unexpected reminder of her dessert.

In the email dated Aug. 27, Singapore DataHub flagged that the S$8.15 had been "erroneously refunded" to her bank account.

"As this is a valid payment for a purchase made, we kindly request your assistance in reversing the erroneous refund by necessary payment to SGDataHub," the email stated.

Attached was the receipt of her purchase.

Image via Gee Zee

It was a technical glitch

The email also contained an approval letter from the director of Ameiz Holdings, which owns Tsujiri.

Dated Jul. 30, the note was made out to all "valued customers".

It explained that the cafe's payment system experienced a "technical glitch" from Jun. 14 to 27, 2024, and authorised Singapore DataHub to retrieve the refunds.

The notice did not state the deadline for the returns, or if any action would be taken against those who chose not to return the refund.

Gee Zee has since transferred back the S$8.15 to Tsujiri via PayNow.

She said post-refund-refund:

"I understand that Tsujiri and Singapore DataHub had to communicate in a proper tone, but I would appreciate if the message could have been broadcasted on their platforms publicly, so that it would have been easier to confirm and check that it was not a scam."

Mothership has reached out to Tsujiri and SG DataHub for comment.

Top image via Google Maps

3 dead & 39 injured as powerful Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides, floods and large-scale damage.

August 29, 2024, 11:13 AM

Man, 44, found burned outside Potong Pasir flat, believed to have tried to light cigarette after night of drinking

He was left outside the unit by a friend who took him home.

August 29, 2024, 11:10 AM

Popular Californian coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee launches 1st store in S'pore

This marks the brand's first foray into Southeast Asia.

August 29, 2024, 11:08 AM

Softshell turtle, likely a vulnerable species, wanders onto Jurong East footpath & gets removed by public

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to keep and take any wildlife without the written approval of the director-general.

August 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov banned from leaving France, investigated for app's criminal activity due to lack of moderation

French prosecutors said that the app's lack of moderation allowed offences such as drug trafficking and the sharing of child sexual abuse images to go undetected.

August 29, 2024, 10:45 AM

S'pore Red Cross pledges S$50,000 in relief efforts to help Laos amid severe flooding, landslides

If needed, Singapore may also deploy volunteers to assist with relief efforts.

August 29, 2024, 10:29 AM

Man allegedly picks up lost car keys at Punggol HDB car park, unlocks car & drives off, later arrested

Two men were arrested.

August 29, 2024, 09:42 AM

M'sian navy diver dies during salvage ops of naval vessel that sunk 50km from S'pore

He is believed to have drowned while installing floats at the site.

August 29, 2024, 12:47 AM

Taeil removed from K-pop group NCT due to sexual crimes allegations

He is currently "fully cooperating with police investigations," said SM Entertainment.

August 29, 2024, 12:17 AM

Woman, 33, arrested after she allegedly tried to grab ICA officer's firearm at Woodlands Checkpoint

She will be charged with attempted unlawful possession of firearms on Aug. 29.

August 29, 2024, 12:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.