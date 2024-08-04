Back

Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris unless Fox News hosts

Trump has previously agreed to a presidential debate on Sep. 10, hosted by ABC News, before U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

Ruth Chai | August 04, 2024, 12:37 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he would either debate Vice President Kamala on Fox News or not at all.

However, he said that he would not be participating in the originally scheduled debate via a post on his Truth Social platform.

Photo via Truth Social

On Aug. 4, Sunday (Singapore time), he announced that if Harris does not agree to the debate on Fox News on Sep. 4, he would refuse to debate altogether.

Photo via Truth Social

"I'll see her on September 4th or, I won't see her at all," he wrote.

He reiterated this during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday (Singapore time).

"We're doing one with Fox, if she shows up," he said.

“I don’t think she’s going to go. She can’t talk. She can read a teleprompter. I’d give her about a six on a scale of ten. … For talking, I’d give her less than a one. We need people that can talk," he added. 

Harris to debate on Sep. 10

Harris said via a tweet she plans to participate in the original debate on Sep. 10, regardless of whether Trump attends.

"It's interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space'," she wrote.

"I'll be there on September 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there," she added.

Top photo via KamalaHarris/X and realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

